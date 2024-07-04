Julia Roberts Celebrates 22nd Marriage Anniversary With Husband Danny Moder; Pens Touching Tribute

Julia Roberts and her husband, Danny Moder, are celebrating 22 years of their marriage. Roberts took to Instagram to penned a heartfelt tribute to her partner Moder. The Pretty Woman actress shared a rare picture of her with her husband, which shows them passionately kissing each other.

Roberts and Moder prefer to keep their life private. However, when it comes to attending the red carpet together, the couple never fails to turn heads. Read on further to know more about their relationship as the couple marks their 22nd wedding anniversary!

Julia Roberts pens touching tribute to husband Danny Moder on 22nd wedding anniversary

Julia Roberts and her husband, Danny Moder, initially met on the set of her 2001 film The Mexican. Moder worked as a cameraman on the project, per People magazine, while his wife starred in a leading role as Samantha Barzel alongside her co-star Brad Pitt (Jerry Welbach). The couple then tied the knot in 2002 in an intimate ceremony.

Roberts took to Instagram on 4th July to pen a touching tribute to her longtime partner as they celebrated 22 years of their wedding anniversary.

The Runaway Bride actress shared an adorable picture of herself and her husband, passionately kissing to mark this milestone.

In the photo, the Mona Lisa Smile actress can be seen in a black colored shoulder strap dress, while her husband, Moder, wore a black suit. Followed by a party, dancing, and a bride emojis, "🇺🇸 TWENTY TWO YEARS," she captioned the post.



Julia Roberts reflects on her relationship with husband Danny Moder

In 2022, Julia Roberts appeared on CBS Sunday Morning for an interview, in which she opened up about her career and her loving relationship with her husband, Danny Moder.

The actress gushed about Moder and shared that while acting and being a star is a dream come true for her, it's not the "only dream" come true, noting that the life she has built with her husband [and] with their children "that’s the best stuff."

Roberts explained that one of the things that has kept her and Moder's relationship strong is that they have always made sure to stay in touch regardless of where she is in the world, adding that "[writing handwritten notes]" is something she and her partner have "always done."

She added that the first letter he ever wrote to her was "seven pages long," and she has kept it safely. The actress said that one day she'll show the letter to "[her daughter] Hazel and say, 'That’s what you’re looking for.'"

Julia Roberts and Danny Moder have been married since 2002. The couple shares three children together: Phinneas, Hazel, and Henry.