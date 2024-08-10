Is There An Extended Draft Of Deadpool & Wolverine With Robert Downey Jr.’s Cameo? Find Out As Co-Writer Spills Out Beans

Deadpool & Wolverine hit theaters in the last week of July and have been gaining good numbers at the box office. One of the attractions of the film is the iconic cameo appearances that made it to the screen at regular intervals. However, one of the cameos that the audiences missed in the movie was that of Robert Downey Jr., who, too, had the dialogue in the extended draft of the film.

The co-writer of the Marvel movie, Paul Wernick, revealed to the media portal that he and Rhett Reese penned a script with the Oscar-winning actor having an appearance in the film.

In conversation with The Hollywood Reporter, Reese stated that the rumors about Downey having a cameo appearance in the movie were true. The scriptwriter told the outlet, "That’s true. That’s definitely something we were toying with." Wernick further added, "There is a script. We have the Downey draft.”

According to the writers of Deadpool & Wolverine, Downey Jr. would have been a part of the interview process, along with Jon Favreau, in the early part of the film, where Wade Wilson appeared to be a part of the Avengers clan. However, the plan to bring the Iron Man star onboard was dropped, as Marvel had other plans for Downey Jr.

Rhett Reese revealed to the entertainment outlet, "The MCU clearly had bigger plans for Downey, which we’ve just learned, which is the Doctor Doom thing.” He continued, "Ultimately, I think that’s why it didn’t happen, though I don’t have the real reason it didn’t happen."

During the Marvel panel at the San Diego Comic-Con, the studios announced the return of the Oppenheimer star to the franchise, but in the character of the villainous Dr. Doom. Alongside, the MCU shared that the Russo brothers will be back to take the director’s chair for Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars.

As for the cameos, Deadpool & Wolverine brought in the other two veteran Marvel stars, Chris Evans and Chris Hemsworth. Evans reprised his role of Johnny Storm, also known as the human torch, from his 2005 movie, Fantastic Four. Meanwhile, Hemsworth returns as Thor, who is seen crying while holding Deadpool’s body in one of the clips from the distant future.

Robert Downey Jr. will don the suit of Victor van Doom in the upcoming Avengers movie, which is scheduled to release in May 2026 and May 2027, respectively.

Deadpool & Wolverine is running successfully in theaters.

