Top 11 Brie Larson Movies And TV Shows; From Captain Marvel To Community

Today, she might be known for her unforgettable performance as the comic-based superhero Captain Marvel, but Brie Larson's filmography showcases an impressive trajectory. While her followers have been seeking the best Brie Larson movies and TV shows, the actress has done many. We have curated a fabulous list that will surely blow your mind.

If you haven't already watched these Brie Larson movies and TV shows, you should check them out ASAP! The Trainwreck star has many big credits under her belt and has even become a part of great franchises.

Here are the top 11 Brie Larson movies and TV shows:

Brie Larson movies and TV shows

1. Short Term 12

Release date: August 23, 2013

This 2013 movie is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton who is also known for movies like Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. Short Term 12 is one of Brie Larson's movies that falls in the Drama category. It follows her character, Grace, a 20-something supervising staff member at a group home for at-risk teens, who is navigating through her own struggles.

The cast of this movie also includes Lakeith Stanfield and Rami Malek alongside Stephanie Beatriz and more.

2. Avenger: Endgame

Release date: April 26, 2019

This movie needs no introduction. Directed by Anthony Russo and Joe Russo, Avengers: Endgame was the peak of Marvel films and is one of the most appreciated Brie Larson movies. Not only does it feature the incredible talents of Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, and Chris Hemsworth, but it also boasts an ensemble cast of many other brilliant actors.

Advertisement

3. Kong: Skull Island

Release date: March 10, 2017

Kong: Skull Island is another of Brie Larson's movies that belongs to a great franchise after the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The film was one of the initial ones in the mostverse of Warner Bros. Picture and Legendary Pictures. This Brie Larson movie also stars, Samuel L. Jackson, Tom Hiddleston, John Goodman along with Toby Kebbel, and a lot more acclaimed actors.

The film follows a team of scientists and soldiers as they arrive on an island only to discover they must fend off a variety of monstrous creatures to survive.

4. Raising Dad

Release date: October 5, 2001

Raising Dad is one of the Brie Larson series that she did during her young years. Although the series has just one season, it was hugely appreciated by its viewers. Its story revolves around a widowed father who is struggling while maintaining the balance between his professional and personal life.

Advertisement

With all the hectic schedule the character of Bob Saget, Matt Stewart is also shown raising his two daughters Sarah and Emily, played by Kat Dennings and Larson, respectively.

5. 21 Jump Street

Release date: April 20, 2012

This is another of her projects that she did in her very initial days. In this Brie Larson movie, she played the character of Molly Tracey. This is an action comedy movie that also stars Jonah Hill as Schmidt and Channing Tatatum as Jenko. Along with the already brilliant cast, the movie also stars Dave Franco, Rob Riggle, and a few more big stars such as Ice Cube.

This film talks about a drug chase in high school, where Hill and Tatum are disguised as students but are undercover cops.

6. Scott Pilgrim Vs. The World

Release date: August 13, 2010

The list of best Brie Larson movies and TV shows would have been incomplete without having this movie on it. In this film, not only did Brie Larson deliver a performance unlike any other she has done before, but she was also joined by a stellar cast including Chris Evans, Michael Cera, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, and Aubrey Plaza.

Advertisement

Cera's Scott Pilgrim, a bass guitarist of a garage-rock band, is depicted engaging in battles with the exes of his love interest, Winstead's Ramona Flowers. The film showcases a vast army of formidable and intelligent ex-boyfriends.

7. Room

Release date: September 15, 2015

Directed by Lenny Abrahamson, Room is the most incredible work by Brie Larson. Although categorized as a drama, it surpasses expectations by delving into emotions that are beyond anyone's comprehension.

In this Brie Larson movie, the actress plays the role of a mom who had been held captive for years in an enclosed space, along with her young son, played by Jacob Tremblay. Soon when they both get their freedom, the film shows the young boy experiencing outside world for the very first time in his life.

8. Lessons in Chemistry

Release date: October 13, 2023

This is an American historical drama miniseries and one of the best works in the list of Brie Larson’s movies and TV shows. Developed by Lee Eisenberg and based on the novel by Bonnie Garmus, it talks about a chemist named Elizbeth Zott.

9. Community

Release date: September 17, 2009

This comedy sitcom is a great work of art. Starring Alisson Brie, Ken Jeong, and Chevy Chase, the series features Brie Larson as Rachel, who is a student at the Greendale Community College. This Brie Larson series follows a former lawyer who attends a community college by faking his Bachelor’s degree.

Advertisement

10. Captain Marvel

Release date: March 8, 2019

This movie marked Brie Larson's debut as Captain Marvel, a superhero in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It also happens to be another collaboration between Brie Larson and Samuel L Jackson.

Although from Earth, Larson’s Carol Danvers is shown to realize her strengths while being in space. Along with Larson and Jackson, the movie even has Jude Law as Yon-Rogg, Gemma Chan as Doctor Minerva, Lashana Lynch Maria Rambeua, and McKenna Grace who plays the young version of Carol Danvers, along with other great actors.

11. Glass Castle

Release date: August 9, 2017

This Brie Larson movie is filled with a great cast. Starring the Captain Marvel actress, the film also has Woody Harrelson as Rex, Naomi Watts and Rose Mary Walls, Sadie Sink, Lori, and a few more big actors.

The story talks about a girl who had been raised in a dysfunctional family of nomads. Her mother is a great artist, however, her father happens to be an alcoholic.

These were the best Brie Larson movies and TV shows that you should definitely check out soon.

ALSO READ: Brie Larson Shares Her Experience Playing Captain Marvel; Says She Reaches Out to Other Actors To Help