7 Highest Grossing Marvel Films: Avengers Endgame tops

Marvel is currently the biggest superhero movie brand in the world. Marvel films are synonymous to huge box offce. The highest grossing marvel movies are among the highest grossing movies of all time. The studio attained its peak after launching the Marvel Cinematic Universe, consisting of dozens upon dozens of star superheroes.

While there are many exciting films from Marvel scheduled to release in the times to come, let's have a look at the highest grossing Marvels films at the worldwide box office so far.

7 Highest Grossing Marvel Movies At The Worldwide Box Office

1. Avengers: Endgame

Avengers: Endgame is by far the most hyped movie of all time. The craze that this ensemble by Marvel Studios saw when it released may never be replicated in the future. It grossed 1.2 billion dollars in its opening weekend, almost double of the previous record opener, that interestingly was another Marvel film, Avengers: Infinity War.

Avengers: Endgame, with a worldwide gross of close to 2.8 billion dollars, was briefly the highest grossing movie of all time before Avatar with its re-release, took back its throne. Now, Avengers: Endgame is the second highest grossing movie of all time. If the makers plan an aggressive re-release of their film, it can become the highest grosser ever.

2. Avengers: Infinity War

Avengers: Infinity War, the third Avengers film after The Avengers and Avengers: Age Of Ultron, was the first Marvel movie to gross over 2 billion dollars at the worldwide box office. It held the opening weekend record, till it was surpassed by its sequel, Avengers: Endgame.

Avengers: Infinity War was received positively, unanimously. Right when it released, it was expected to be one of the highest grossing movies ever. It ended as the fourth highest grosser then, behind Avatar, Titanic and Star Wars: The Force Awakens. It currently is the sixth highest grosser.



3. Spiderman: No Way Home

This Spiderman film marked the union of Spidermans that audiences have loved, over the years. The film got the box office rolling in a huge way after the world was impacted by Covid-19 Pandemic. It grossed 1.922 billion dollars against a budget of 200 million dollars. Needless to say that it was the highest grossing film of the year (2021).

Spiderman: No Way Home is the third film in the trilogy led by star superhero Tom Holland. It was the second Spiderman film to gross over 1 billion dollars, the first being Spiderman: Far From Home. Tom Holland's Spiderman trilogy catapulted the brand of Spiderman to new heights and the future for the web-slinger is very exciting.



4. The Avengers

The Avengers is the origin Avengers film and the third highest grossing Avengers film behind Avengers: Endgame and Avengers: Infinity War. The Avengers marked the start of the biggest cinematic superhero brand. Made at a budget of around 225 million dollars, the magnum opus grossed a little over 1.5 billion dollars.

The Avengers proved how much the audiences crave for films consisting of many superheroes. Apart from the Avengers films, Marvel also tried to cash on a multiple superhero setup in individual superhero films. For instance, Captain America: Civil War had almost all the superheroes that one would also see in Avengers films.



5. Avengers: Age Of Ultron

Avengers: Age Of Ultron grossed a humongous 1.4 billion dollars at the worldwide box office but still continues to be the lowest grossing Avengers film. The reviews of the film weren't entirely favourable but the big brand of Avengers saw the movie sail through.

Avengers: Age Of Ultron was followed by two Avengers films, both of which grossed over 2 billion dollars each.



6. Black Panther

Black Panther was the highest grossing standalone Marvel movie of all time at the time of its release. It was surpassed by Spiderman: No Way Home as the highest grossing standalone Marvel film 3 years later in 2021.

Black Panther grossed 1.35 billion dollars against a budget of 200 million dollars. The star of Black Panther, Chadwick Boseman passed away 2 years after the mega-success of the first part. Black Panther's sequel Black Panther: Wakanda Forever released in 2022 and grossed around 850 million dollars, 500 million dollars lower than the first part. Regardless, it was declared a huge hit too.

7. Iron Man 3

Tony Stark is the most popular Marvel hero to date. Reprised by Robert Downey Jr., Iron Man 3 grossed over 1.2 billion dollars at the box office and was the second highest grossing superhero film, then, only behind The Avengers.

Iron Man 3 followed the story of the Marvel Cinematic Universe after The Avengers. It got unanimously positive reviews from fans and critics alike. One would hope that Tony Stark returns in some capacity in upcoming Marvel films.

Following is a list of Marvel Studios' Highest Grossing Movies, on the basis of worldwide gross:-

Rank Movie Gross Worldwide Collections 1 Avengers: Endgame 2.8 billion dollars 2 Avengers: Infinity War 2.05 billion dollars 3 Spider-Man: No Way Home 1.92 billion dollars 4 The Avengers 1.52 billion dollars 5 Avengers: Age Of Ultron 1.4 billion dollars 6 Black Panther 1.35 billion dollars 7 Iron Man 3 1.215 billion dollars

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources as well as our own research. The figures can be approximate and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question

Conclusion:

Marvel Studios is unquestionably the biggest superhero studio. After Avengers: Endgame, the new phase of Marvel has not got as positive a reception as the studio would have liked. If the writing on the upcoming Marvel films is improved, the audience’s excitement will increase manifolds for what lies ahead. The dedicated audience is already there and now it is about tapping them again.

Which is your favourite Marvel film from Marvel’s highest grossing movies at the worldwide box office list? Let us know your opinion.

