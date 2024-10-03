Rumors Surrounding Nova Series Casting Have MCU Fans Underhyped; Here's Why

With a number of projects being continually announced by Marvel Studios, Nova still happens to be off the charts. While the young intergalactic fighter was the one being much awaited by superhero fanatics, a series was recently announced that would depict the tale of Nova. Meanwhile, the casting rumors have disappointed many eager fans who wanted to see the fights and adventures of this member of the Nova Corps.

Recently, an X (formerly Twitter) user, That Redacted Guy, shared a post that read, "Apparently Xolo Maridueña has been cast as Sam in Marvel Studios Nova." The post was made after Marvel Updates shared a similar piece of news.

While these words still happen to be just speculations, fans flooded the comments section, sharing their views and disappointment, as Maridueña also happens to be the one playing Blue Beetle in the DC movies.

For those unaware, the project of Blue Beetle, although brought forth by DC Extended Universe, has now been scrapped. James Gunn, the co-chair of DC Studios, confirmed that Xolo Maridueña’s Blue Beetle would be carried on into the new and emerging DC Universe.

With the rumor of the same name joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe, fans who follow both franchises have become sort of confused.

It is clear that watching one actor playing different roles—that too the prime ones—in two different franchises will not intrigue fans much.

While it has happened previously that big names had joined these two different movie franchises, Xolo Maridueña’s case would be a bit different.

For example, Zachary Levi, who played the character of Shazam, was the same actor who had portrayed the role of Fandral in Thor: The Dark World. But here, in this case, Levy’s character was on screen for a very short period of time in the 2013 film; however, the casting was still criticized by the audience.

As Maridueña would be seen in a leading role in both movies, it would simply develop confusion for those who do not follow the franchise properly. Looking at the many repeated names in both DC and Marvel movies, one can only imagine the day when Chris Evans would be a part of the DC Universe.

Die-hards of the Marvel Studios had previously expressed their dismay when Robert Downey Jr. was announced to play Dr. Doom in the future Avengers movies.

The audience had already liked the way Tony Stark, aka Iron Man, was given a farewell previously. However, Downey Jr. stepping back into the franchise, that too as a villain would spoil the fun of both Iron Man and Dr. Doom.

