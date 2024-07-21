Is MCU's Nova TV Series In The Works? Kevin Feige Shares Update

Marvel movies, series, and comics have been etched into our minds and souls. We are always intrigued to know which superhero will be introduced next. However, now that Marvel Studios is in Phase 5, in the middle of the Multiverse Saga, despite many movies and shows being in the making, the prospect of introducing new superheroes is always there.

There have been a lot of speculations about the project Nova and while the fans have been waiting for any announcement, Kevin Feige has recently confirmed it. The long-rumored project is finally in vision and the director clarified a few details.

When will Nova be released?

In a conversation with Comic Book, Kevin Feige talked about the long-awaited project, Nova. He confirmed by saying it is getting developed under Marvel Studios with Disney+ as a series. It will focus on Richard Ryder, the first Nova character in the comics. However, the fans have to hold their horses for a little while longer as the director said that the series won’t be out anytime soon. He said, “It’s three or four years out.”

Though Kevin Feige did not disclose anything about Nova, it seems when the Marvel Studios will appear at this year’s San Diego Comic-Con event, it will be talked more about.

When Nova was first hinted at in the Marvel Cinematic Universe?

In 2014’s Guardians of the Galaxy movie, Nova’s first hint was dropped under the MCU. The Nova Corp was heavily featured in the film and Rhomann Dey (John C. Reilly) played a major part in instigating the backstory of Richard Ryder’s character. Richard is known for being the popular person in holding the Nova Corp.

Later, in Avengers: Infinity War, the destruction of Nova Corp planet Xander was mentioned. However, we never got to see what happened and now it’s been six years since the movie was released. By the time the series will air it will almost be a decade of Avengers: Infinity War. The Nova series might become a standalone show which will help to gear up Phase 7 like how Shang Chi and Eternals did at the beginning of Phase 4.

Over the years, there have been a lot of speculations and updates regarding the project Nova. Reports were rife about who would be writing the script, and so on and so forth. Marvel Studios Head of TV, Streaming, and Animation had even confirmed that the series was in development. However, nothing worked out. Now, Kevin has again spoken about it.

Let’s hope this time it actually turns out to be true. Fans don’t get disheartened or upset and wait for three to four years to air this project. For now, Marvel Studios has a huge lineup of movies and series (live-action and animation) to release back-to-back. What are your thoughts about it?

