Rust Director Reveals It Was 'Unnerving' For Alec Baldwin To Hold A Gun On Set Once Production Resumed After Shooting Accident

The cast and crew of the Rust movie have endured significant challenges following the infamous shooting accident that occurred on set.

During the Camerimage Film Festival in Poland, director Joel Souza unveiled the film to the audience and addressed Alec Baldwin’s internal conflict over holding a gun during filming.

Souza was accompanied by the new cinematographer, Bianca Cline, who stepped in after the tragic passing of the original director of photography, Halyna Hutchins, in the 2021 accident.

Baldwin faced accusations of involuntary manslaughter after he mistakenly pulled the trigger on set, resulting in a fatal shot that struck Hutchins. The case concluded in early 2024, with Baldwin being declared not guilty.

At the event, Souza discussed Baldwin’s hesitation about handling a gun again. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Souza shared, “I don’t know if you’ve ever picked up a gun, but I have in my past. I didn’t grow up with them. It’s very daunting to me to even hold something like that in my hand.”

The filmmaker further added that he might have had conversations with the actor before the scene, though he does not clearly remember the details. Joel went on to explain, “I’m sure we had conversations about it. I can’t remember the substance of them. But I have zero doubt that it was an unnerving thing for him to do and a significant moment for him.”

Furthermore, Souza shared that while the cast was trying to adjust to normalcy after the accident, it was a major moment for all of them in the beginning.

As for the movie Rust, the plot revolves around two boys who must survive on their own following the deaths of their parents.

According to the official synopsis of the film, “A 13-year-old boy, left to fend for himself and his younger brother following their parents' deaths in 1880s Kansas, goes on the run with his long-estranged grandfather after he's sentenced to hang for the accidental killing of a local rancher.”

Details about the movie's theatrical release will be shared by the makers soon.