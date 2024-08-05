Ryan Gosling And Eva Mendes Make Super Rare Public Appearance With Daughters At 2024 Paris Olympics; Attend Dressage And Gymnastics Events

On Sunday, August 4, Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes made a rare public appearance at the 2024 Paris Olympics with their daughters, Esmeralda, 9, and Amanda, 8.

The long-time couple was spotted in the stands during the dressage Grand Prix Freestyle, which was won by Germany’s Jessica von Bredow with an impressive score of 90.09 percent. Isabell Wert secured silver, and British equestrian Charlotte Fry took home bronze. Gosling, as seen in NBC's live Olympics broadcast, opted for a white t-shirt, red flannel, funky shades, and a white cap. Mendes wore a navy blue dress, beige sunglasses, and a large tan hat.

Gosling and Mendes’ day out at the summer games continued after the dressage event, as they then made their way to the women’s gymnastics uneven bars final. Gosling watched USA gymnast Suni Lee bag the gold with his arms wrapped around Mendes’ shoulders. The Barbie star also swapped his white Olympic cap for a green one, as captured by NBC.

Mendes and Gosling, for those who may not know, have been together since 2011. Their family outing on Sunday was noteworthy because the couple typically keeps their family life private to provide their children with an upbringing away from the Hollywood spotlight.

During an appearance on Today in March, the Other Guys actress opened up about taking a step back from acting to raise their kids. She said she still works; she just “didn't act” anymore, “because acting takes you on location; it keeps you away.” Mendes shared that she and her partner, whom she referred to as her husband in a few interviews over the decade, had this “nonverbal agreement” where she opted to stay with her kids while he went out and did his job.

Eva and Ryan met on the set of their film The Place Beyond the Pines in the early 2010s. In 2014, the couple welcomed their first child, named Esmeralda, and Eva gave birth to Amanda in April 2016. In 2020, the Ghost Rider star told People that she would obviously talk about the family with limits but wouldn't post any pictures of their daily lives in order to respect the privacy of her young daughters.

“Since my children are still so little and don't understand what posting their image really means, I don't have their consent. And I won't post their image until they're old enough to give me consent,” she noted to the publication.

Other celebrities spotted in the stands in Paris on Sunday were F1 driver Lewis Hamilton, Nina Dobrev, Shaun White, and Snoop Dogg.

