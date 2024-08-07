Sabrina Carpenter Reveals the 'Powers Above' Didn't Want Her to Release Espresso: 'There Was a Lot of Questioning'

Pop sensation Sabrina Carpenter spoke about the difficulties she faced releasing her hit song Espresso in an interview for a cover story on August 6th.

The 25-year-old singer and actress said that there had been serious questions about putting it out into the world. But it ended up becoming her first top-five hit on the Billboard Hot 100 and her first number-one in the UK, Ireland, and Australia.

In an interview with Variety, Sabrina Carpenter noted that she was all by herself when it came to wanting to drop Espresso, especially doubted by the higher-ups though her immediate team was supportive.

The Work It star said, "I was completely alone in wanting to release ‘Espresso.’ Not so much from my immediate team. But when it came to the powers above."

She continued, "There was a lot of questioning behind whether it made sense. But they trusted me in the end, and I was happy that I believed in myself at that moment."

In spite of reservations, however, the Feather songstress was glad that she went with her gut feeling and things worked out well for her eventually.

Carpenter spoke to Rolling Stones in June after Espresso became such a hit. She said that the catchy chorus was borne out of inspiration from a trip to a crêperie in France.

Advertisement

Also contributing to the success of Espresso were writers Steph Jones and Amy Allen plus producer Julian Bunetta. She said to the outlet, “That’s the only way those borderline idiotic-slash-funniest lyrics can happen. I’ve really honed in on the people that I love making music with.”

Working with people she enjoys collaborating with leads to creating enjoyable lyrics that stand-out according to Carpenter.

Following its triumphs, the Nonsense singer announced via Twitter link-up with Van Leeuwen to make espresso-flavored ice cream which debuted on June 28th.

Sabrina Carpenter’s sixth studio album titled Short n’ Sweet shall be released on August 23rd.

ALSO READ: Sabrina Carpenter And Jake Gyllenhaal Team Up For Bloody Scooby-Doo Reboot In Saturday Night Live Season 49 Finale Skit