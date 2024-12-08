Sabrina Carpenter’s A Nonsense Christmas Features Special Performance From THIS Singer; Find Out Who

The upcoming holidays could not have been more exciting! Sabrina Carpenter released her venture titled A Nonsense Christmas, which features classic X'mas songs and her own hits. But it's just not the singer alone who appears in the project, as it is also graced by none other than Chappell Roan.

Carpenter and Roan really complimented one another while they performed together in the Netflix project, which was released on December 6. Both the songstresses sang the rendition of Last Christmas.

While performing, the duo donned coordinating green velvet ensembles and complemented the look with white fur. Both of their make-up was on point, and the singers also let their house loose while performing.

The project’s set designer, Jason Sherwood, spoke with Yahoo Entertainment and revealed that Capreter and Roan helmed the creative direction of their duet.

He told the outlet, “We were like, ‘What's the moment? Is it them on the big staircase? Is it this big performative thing?’” adding that both the artists came back to the team and shared that they desired to do something that felt like “informal and chill.”

Jason further continued that the concept of it being a party’s end came through. He also mentioned that they “trashed” originally the “pristine and beautiful” living room decoder to make it appear like the end of a wild night.

Advertisement

He added, “It's part Euphoria; it's part ’80s movie—like the end of an ’80s prom. Then they sing and play and dance together—and it's such a nice moment. It's probably my favorite moment in the show because it speaks (to) the essence of what we wanted to make.”

A Nonsense Christmas is available to be streamed on Netflix.

ALSO READ: James Gunn Reveals What Ryan Reynolds Said When He Jokingly Asked Him to Return to DC as Green Lantern