Chappell Roan Reveals Why She Does Not Want to Win a Grammy; 'Because Then Everyone Will Get...'

Your favorite artist's favorite artist, Chappell Roan, who recently took home the Best New Artist Moonman at the 2024 MTV VMAs, doesn't want a Grammy yet. She is already being predicted as one of the possible Grammy winners for the coming year. However, she is not particularly keen on the concept.

In particular, in the interview with The Face, Roan mentioned something interesting. The Pink Pony Club hitmaker almost hopes that she doesn’t win, because that would relieve the pressure and would help her relax a little. Nonetheless, she realized that her mother would be extremely happy to participate in such prestigious awards such as the Grammy or the Brit Awards regardless of what she feels.

She frankly explained herself, "I'm kind of hoping I don't win because then everyone will get off my a--: ​'See guys, we did it and we didn't win, bye!' I won't have to do this again!"

Roan’s first album, The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess, made her name in the music world since it was very well received. It includes popular songs like Hot to Go! and Red Wine Supernova. As an emergent queer pop star, she internally resonates with the challenges that come along with fast-tracked success where there’s more fans’ scrutiny. Roan indicated that she does her best to understand how to use her success properly, but would really want to disconnect for some time.

She told the outlet, "My brain is like, 'Quit right now, take next year off.'"

While performing at a concert in Raleigh, N.C., in June, Roan paused and sweetly confessed that she was having trouble coping with the magnitude of her success and rapidly growing career, which was fast turning out to be unmanageable. "I'm just being honest that I'm just having a hard time today. I'm not trying to give you a lesser show, it's just, there's a lot. Thank you for understanding," she said.

In the course of her talk with The Face, she especially called out the detrimental norms in the music industry, which fosters the attitude of ‘you must do everything that can be done.' Such coveted fame and fortune come with unrealistic work schedule, unhealthy lifestyle, and manic depression.

Chappell Roan has also been addressing these issues and says that right now, she is trying to solve the problem of being healthy and happy within the course of her professional lifetime.

