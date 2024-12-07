James Gunn Reveals What Ryan Reynolds Said When He Jokingly Asked Him to Return to DC as Green Lantern

James Gunn’s Creature Commandos is now airing, garnering the attention it deserves and kickstarting the newly rebooted DC Universe. However, back when all of this was in its initial stages, and Gunn had just become the co-chair of DC Studios, the filmmaker shared the exciting news with an actor who was once part of DC films—Ryan Reynolds.

Recently, while appearing on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, the Guardians of the Galaxy director recalled, "One of the first people I talked to after I got the job [at DC] was Ryan Reynolds."

Gunn noted that The Hitman’s Bodyguard actor “doesn't give a s**t” and he humorously mimicked texting gestures with his thumbs as part of the story.

Further discussing the conversation with host Josh Horowitz, James Gunn mentioned that he had asked Ryan Reynolds if he was interested in returning to movies based on Detective Comics.

"I was like, 'You coming back?!' He's like, 'Get the f**k out of here!'" Gunn stated, recalling the humorous exchange with the Detective Pikachu voice actor.

For those who may not know, Reynolds once portrayed Hal Jordan in the 2011 Green Lantern film. While the movie was not well received by audiences or critics, Reynolds himself later revisited the intergalactic yet earthly superhero character—but in a humorous way.

Advertisement

As seen in the second installment of Deadpool, Reynolds’s character, Wade Wilson was shown to go back in time and kill actor Ryan Reynolds before he could sign the deal for the Blake Lively starring movie.

Meanwhile, the die-hards of DC are lucky enough as James Gunn is coming up with a new Green Lantern story.

A live-action Lanterns HBO series has been announced which will be a True Detective-styled entry focusing on John Stewart who will be played by Aaron Pierre and Kyle Chandler’s Hal Jordan.

ALSO READ: Does Justice League Exist In New DC Universe?James Gunn Reveals