SAG Awards 2025: Wicked Takes the Lead With Most Number Of Nods; Take A Look at Complete Nominations List

The Screen Actors Guild awards are set to raise their curtain soon. Ahead of the award ceremony, the nominations list has been let out, where Wicked leads with the most number of nods.

By Rashi Desai
Published on Jan 09, 2025

Wicked via IMDB

The Screen Actors Guild awards are just around the corner, and ahead of the big night, the nominations list is let out. Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo starrer Wicked is leading the race with the most number of nods.

The Jon M. Chu directorial went on to receive five nominations. Following Wicked, Emilia Perez and A Complete Unknown stood at four nominations each.

The award night is scheduled for February 23 and will be hosted by the Nobody Wants This star, Kristen Bell. Scroll down to read the complete nominations list.

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

Pamela Anderson - The Last Showgirl

Cynthia Erivo - Wicked

Karla Sofía Gascón - Emilia Pérez

Mikey Madison - Anora

Demi Moore - The Substance

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

Adrien Brody - The Brutalist

Timothée Chalamet - A Complete Unknown

Daniel Craig - Queer

Colman Domingo - Sing Sing

Ralph Fiennes - Conclave

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

Monica Barbaro - A Complete Unknown

Jamie Lee Curtis - The Last Showgirl

Danielle Deadwyler - The Piano Lesson

Ariana Grande - Wicked

Zoe Saldaña - Emilia Pérez

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

Jonathan Bailey - Wicked

Yura Borisov - Anora

Kieran Culkin - A Real Pain

Edward Norton - A Complete Unknown

Jeremy Strong - The Apprentice

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

A Complete Unknown

Anora

Conclave

Emilia Pérez

Wicked

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

Deadpool & Wolverine

Dune: Part Two

The Fall Guy

Gladiator II

Wicked

 

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Kathy Bates - The Great Lillian Hall

Cate Blanchett - Disclaimer

Jodie Foster - True Detective: Night Country

Lily Gladstone - Under the Bridge

Jessica Gunning - Baby Reindeer

Cristin Milioti - The Penguin

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Javier Bardem - Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

Colin Farrell - The Penguin

Richard Gadd - Baby Reindeer

Kevin Kline - Disclaimer

Andrew Scott - Ripley

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

Kathy Bates - Matlock

Nicola Coughlan - Bridgerton

Allison Janney - The Diplomat

Keri Russell - The Diplomat

Anna Sawai - Shogun

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

Tadanobu Asano - Shgun

Jeff Bridges - The Old Man

Gary Oldman - Slow Horses

Eddie Redmayne - The Day of the Jackal

Hiroyuki Sanada - Shogun

 

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Kristen Bell - Nobody Wants This

Quinta Brunson - Abbott Elementary

Liza Colón-Zayas - The Bear

Ayo Edebiri - The Bear

Jean Smart - Hacks

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Adam Brody - Nobody Wants This

Ted Danson - A Man on the Inside

Harrison Ford - Shrinking

Martin Short - Only Murders in the Building

Jeremy Allen White - The Bear

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

Shrinking

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series

The Boys

Fallout

House Of The Dragon

The Penguin

Shogun

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

Bridgerton

The Day of the Jackal

The Diplomat

Shogun

Slow Horses

About The Author
Rashi Desai

Journalist. Perennially hungry for entertainment. Carefully listens to everything that start with "so, last night...". Currently making web more

...

