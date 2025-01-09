SAG Awards 2025: Wicked Takes the Lead With Most Number Of Nods; Take A Look at Complete Nominations List
The Screen Actors Guild awards are set to raise their curtain soon. Ahead of the award ceremony, the nominations list has been let out, where Wicked leads with the most number of nods.
The Jon M. Chu directorial went on to receive five nominations. Following Wicked, Emilia Perez and A Complete Unknown stood at four nominations each.
The award night is scheduled for February 23 and will be hosted by the Nobody Wants This star, Kristen Bell. Scroll down to read the complete nominations list.
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
Pamela Anderson - The Last Showgirl
Cynthia Erivo - Wicked
Karla Sofía Gascón - Emilia Pérez
Mikey Madison - Anora
Demi Moore - The Substance
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Adrien Brody - The Brutalist
Timothée Chalamet - A Complete Unknown
Daniel Craig - Queer
Colman Domingo - Sing Sing
Ralph Fiennes - Conclave
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Monica Barbaro - A Complete Unknown
Jamie Lee Curtis - The Last Showgirl
Danielle Deadwyler - The Piano Lesson
Ariana Grande - Wicked
Zoe Saldaña - Emilia Pérez
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Jonathan Bailey - Wicked
Yura Borisov - Anora
Kieran Culkin - A Real Pain
Edward Norton - A Complete Unknown
Jeremy Strong - The Apprentice
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
A Complete Unknown
Anora
Conclave
Emilia Pérez
Wicked
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture
Deadpool & Wolverine
Dune: Part Two
The Fall Guy
Gladiator II
Wicked
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
Kathy Bates - The Great Lillian Hall
Cate Blanchett - Disclaimer
Jodie Foster - True Detective: Night Country
Lily Gladstone - Under the Bridge
Jessica Gunning - Baby Reindeer
Cristin Milioti - The Penguin
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
Javier Bardem - Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
Colin Farrell - The Penguin
Richard Gadd - Baby Reindeer
Kevin Kline - Disclaimer
Andrew Scott - Ripley
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
Kathy Bates - Matlock
Nicola Coughlan - Bridgerton
Allison Janney - The Diplomat
Keri Russell - The Diplomat
Anna Sawai - Shogun
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
Tadanobu Asano - Shgun
Jeff Bridges - The Old Man
Gary Oldman - Slow Horses
Eddie Redmayne - The Day of the Jackal
Hiroyuki Sanada - Shogun
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series
Kristen Bell - Nobody Wants This
Quinta Brunson - Abbott Elementary
Liza Colón-Zayas - The Bear
Ayo Edebiri - The Bear
Jean Smart - Hacks
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series
Adam Brody - Nobody Wants This
Ted Danson - A Man on the Inside
Harrison Ford - Shrinking
Martin Short - Only Murders in the Building
Jeremy Allen White - The Bear
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Abbott Elementary
The Bear
Hacks
Only Murders in the Building
Shrinking
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series
The Boys
Fallout
House Of The Dragon
The Penguin
Shogun
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Bridgerton
The Day of the Jackal
The Diplomat
Shogun
Slow Horses
