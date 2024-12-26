‘I Wanted To Do Justice For That Length’: Wicked Gets Digital Release Date; Director Drops Hints Over Bonus Scenes

Wicked will soon be available on streaming platforms. As the movie prepares to be released digitally, director Jon M. Chu revealed that fans will get to witness bonus scenes from the film that could not make it to the big screens.

In conversation with CBR, the filmmaker revealed that the final cut was longer than what fans saw in theaters. He revealed that the original movie was two and a half hours long. Moreover, Chu stated that the digital version of the film will be a three-hour watch.

In addition to the extra scenes, the film will include deleted footage, longer dialogues, and sing-along versions of the music tracks. Moreover, the interviews of Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo will also be included in the digital cut.

While sitting down for an interview with the media portal, the director of the fantasy film revealed, "You have your babies all laid out there, and then you have to see, how important are they in this story?"

He further added, "Of course, we had a long movie, and so I wanted to do justice for that length also by just doing my due diligence of figuring out when did it belong. So our process is arguing a lot about every scene. This [scene] is necessary. Are we getting too ahead of the audience? Is this, this, or that?"

The filmmaker stated that he decided to add all the elements to provide a unique cinematic experience to the audience. Jon M. Chu shared that the unseen sides of Glinda and Elphaba will be seen by the audience, and the scenes will also reveal the perfect bond between the duo.

The director stated, "The promise scene that Elphaba and Glinda are in, where she says, ‘I'll never leave you behind again.’ Their acting is so good. You get to see sides of Glinda and Elphaba that you don't get to see in the relationship in any other scene.”

Wicked was dropped in cinemas on November 22, and the audience and critics heaped praise on the cast and the crew. The movie will be dropped on the streaming platform in March 2025.

