When Will Wicked Be Released On Digital? Find Out Date, Streaming Platform And More

Don’t worry if you missed the cinematic experience of Wicked—there’s still a chance to witness the magic and fantasy of one of the biggest blockbusters of 2024! The movie adaptation of the Tony-winning Broadway musical hit theaters on November 22 and is now headed for a digital release.

Since the film is distributed by Universal Pictures, Wicked will be released on the Peacock streaming platform. Fans can expect to catch the film on digital about three to four months after its theatrical release. So, Wicked will most likely be available to stream in February or March 2025.

Fortunately, for those who don’t want to wait until next year, Wicked will be available for purchase or rental on digital platforms like Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV+ typically about 45 to 65 days after its theatrical release.

This adaptation of Wicked features Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo in the spotlight as Glinda and Elphaba, respectively. Directed by Crazy Rich Asians filmmaker Jon M. Chu, the film serves as a prequel to The Wizard of Oz and brings back some of its iconic characters.

Wicked follows the origin story of Elphaba as she transforms from being treated as an anomaly to becoming known as the Wicked Witch of the West. “Misunderstood because of her green skin, a young woman named Elphaba forges an unlikely but profound friendship with Glinda, a student with an unflinching desire for popularity,” says the film’s official synopsis.

This film was announced as the first part of a two-part series. After earning $520 million at the worldwide box office and becoming one of this year’s blockbuster releases, anticipation for the follow-up film has doubled.

The second film, titled Wicked: For Good, is set to be released in theaters on November 21, 2025, according to Universal Pictures’ official announcement. In addition to Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo, the star-studded cast includes Jonathan Bailey, Bowen Yang, Michelle Yeoh, Jeff Goldblum, Peter Dinklage, Ethan Slater, and others.

Idina Menzel and Kristin Chenoweth, who originated the roles of Elphaba and Glinda in the 2003 Wicked Broadway musical, also made special cameos in the latest film.