Sam Asghari Reveals What Was the 'Weirdest Thing to Deal With' in His Relationship with Britney Spears

Sam Asghari isn't afraid to share his reaction to his ex-wife Britney Spears being under conservatorship. He spoke about it during his appearance on the Sibling Revelry podcast, hosted by Kate and Oliver Hudson.

The actor and model revealed that his relationship with the singer was going "really well" until he discovered her conservatorship (which started in 2008 and lasted until 2021). He told the hosts, “That’s when I was like, wait a minute. I thought I was in America. What do you mean?”

The Jackpot actor shared that his ex-wife’s conservatorship was "the weirdest thing to deal with." He expressed surprise over the situation, noting that he expected challenges in Hollywood to be related to popularity, such as money or fans, rather than something as unusual as a conservatorship.

On the podcast, Asghari explained that one of the most difficult aspects of showbiz, in his opinion, is dealing with the people around you—whether it’s parents or others who enter your life. That’s the thing that "damages you the most because those are the people closest to you,” he said.

The actor also stated that individuals in one's inner circle often take advantage of that closeness. “You kind of are vulnerable to them,” he said, adding, “They take advantage because they think you owe something to them, which is so ridiculous.”

He described the conservatorship as "the hardest and weirdest thing" he had ever experienced.

Asghari expressed that the best thing he could do during that time was to support Spears. He shared that he tried to provide her with “information” and “resources” to assist her and really attempt to understand why the conservatorship even occurred.

