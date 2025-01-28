Megyn Kelly Slams Selena Gomez as ‘Unwell’ for Tearful Instagram Post on Deportations

Megyn Kelly has criticized Selena Gomez over a since-deleted Instagram video where the actress tearfully spoke out against mass deportations in the United States.

During her podcast, The Megyn Kelly Show, Kelly called Gomez "unwell” for posting the emotional clip, which included a Mexican flag emoji and referenced recent Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) raids.

“She’s unwell. Obviously, this is an unwell person,” Kelly said on her Monday segment. “Anybody who takes their phone, works up in tears, and posts a video of themselves crying into their phone is sick. That’s a sick person.”

The Emilia Perez star shared the video following reports of 954 ICE raids across the country. In the now-deleted post, Gomez apologized repeatedly and became emotional while discussing the impact on families.

“All my people are getting attacked, the children. I don’t understand,” Selena Gomez said in the video. “I’m so sorry, I wish I could do something but I can’t. I don’t know what to do. I’ll try everything, I promise.”

The video received mixed reactions, with some fans supporting her while others criticized her stance. Gomez later followed up with a message on Instagram stories, stating, “Apparently it’s not OK to show empathy for people.”

Kelly took issue with the public display of emotion. “Tears happen. They tend to happen privately,” she said. “If they happen publicly, I think you should quickly move on and recover. I don’t understand the person who works it and tries to squeeze out more tears to make themselves look extra sad.”

Kelly also claimed Gomez was surprised by the backlash her post received. “She deleted it after her fans taught her that the majority of the country stands behind these policies,” Kelly said, adding, “I’m sure she was shocked to get any blowback whatsoever.”

Despite the backlash, Gomez’s team has not commented on the controversy. The video, which touched on sensitive issues of immigration, sparked discussions online.

