Samantha Cope Refutes Ex Joey Lawrence’s ‘False Accusations’ That She Didn’t Accept His Daughters From Previous Marriage: ‘The Truth Is Known To Me, To God’

Samantha Cope is sharing her side of the story after Joey Lawrence stated in an Instagram post on Wednesday, August 28, that one of the reasons the duo's marriage ended was Cope not accepting his two daughters, Charleston, 18, and Liberty, 14, both of whom he shares with his ex-wife, Chandie Yawn-Nelson, as part of their family.

“As a mother who values her daughter above all else, I find these false accusations deeply troubling,” Cope, 37, shared with People, shortly after Lawrence's social media remark. The actress, who shares a 19-month-old daughter named Dylan with him, further stated in her statement to the publication that she is certain the truth is “known to me, to Joey, and to God.”

“I am choosing to put my focus on healing, caring for my daughter, and processing the loss of my marriage and family,” she concluded.

Lawrence also claimed in his earlier statement that the pair’s “short-lived” union was fraught with difficulties from the very beginning, which became insurmountable as time went by. The Frankie Meets Jack star also denied having a physical relationship with co-star Melina Alves while filming their movie Socked In for Christmas.

Cope filed for divorce from Lawrence on August 13, two months after their listed date of separation, June 7, per People, citing irreconcilable differences as the reason for their split. She requested the court to waive spousal support entitlements for both parties. Additionally, she sought full physical custody of their daughter while permitting visitations from her soon-to-be ex-husband at her discretion.

Amid the couple’s divorce, a source recently told People that the actor’s relationship with his loved ones has already improved and his co-parenting relationship with Yawn-Nelson is also on the mend. Noting that things got “exponentially” better between Joey, his ex-wife, and their two girls since his estrangement from Cope, the source tipped that though the actor is trying to take it all in stride, he cannot help but feel upset and disappointed at how his relationship and eventual divorce with Cope played out.

Lawrence and Cope got married in May 2022 at Temecula Creek Inn in Temecula, California. The duo met while filming Lifetime’s My Husband’s Secret Brother in 2021, directed by Lawrence's brother Andrew. Speaking to People in 2023, the actor shared that he had not dated someone he had worked with before Cope. Strangely, the actor played her killer in the film.

