Melina Alves Addresses Joey Lawrence Affair Allegations, Describes Their Relationship as a 'Meaningful Friendship'

This month, things took a turn for the worse between Joey Lawrence and Melina Alves. According to a source who spoke with People Magazine, Joey was accused of love-bombing Melina with a suffocating display of affection, creating an almost overwhelming atmosphere.

On top of it, things became more heavy for both of them, especially for Melina, when on August 13, Joey Lawrence's wife, Samantha Cope, filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences after two years of marriage. Divorce cases among celebrities are not anything strange, but what followed was unexpected.

In less than two weeks, news broke that Melina Alves' estranged husband, Edward Rider, had accused Lawrence of having an affair with Alves in his divorce action, claiming that Lawrence and Alves, who met while filming Socked In for Christmas, were involved in a sexual relationship and this alleged infidelity happened at various times and locations throughout California.

None of these allegations were publicly addressed until August 28, when Melina Alves took to Instagram to clarify her relationship with her co-star.

In her statement, Alves expressed deep sadness over the accusations and mentioned that, as a private person, this situation has become very distressing for her. She then moves ahead and strongly denies any inappropriate conduct, mentioning, "First and foremost, I want to clarify that there was no sexual relationship between Joey and myself while we were on set filming Socked in for Christmas," Alves asserted.

She then explains the foundation and nature of their friendship, mentioning, “Our relationship was a meaningful friendship that developed naturally due to the many similarities in our personal situations.”

Advertisement

Alves described their bond as one based on shared experiences and mutual support. She noted that she was deeply impressed by his kindness, warmth, and genuine character and emphasized that their friendship offered significant strength to both of them.

The actress also goes on to explain the estranged situation between herself and her husband, revealing that they have been living in separate rooms since January 2023 and that her marriage has been struggling.

She expresses her rage at how a matter that should have remained private has been publicized, further scarring her already troubled life. She also highlights how Joey’s life has been ruined by being unjustly dragged into the matter.

She then explains how her estranged husband created situations that necessitated her obtaining a temporary restraining order. When he violated this order and she went to the police due to her vulnerabilities, he further victimized her through media and news outlets.

Advertisement

One of the major highlights in her statement is her heartfelt plea for privacy during this challenging time. Throughout her message, she emphasizes the importance of understanding and respect as she navigates these hard times of her personal life.

Her fans have been supportive in the comments section, reminding her that they are there for her if she needs anything. One user wrote, "Prayers to all involved in this very sad situation. May you all find peace, comfort, and forgiveness." Another user wrote, "Praying that in the end, truth will prevail and that it will all somehow work on your behalf."

ALSO READ: What Is Love-Bombing? Find Out As Insider Opens Up On Joey Lawrence And Melina Alves' Relationship Amid His Divorce With Samantha Cope