Samuel L. Jackson Sheds Light On His Longtime Career In Hollywood Film Industry

Samuel L. Jackson is one of the greatest actors in the Hollywood film industry. While the star has done several acclaimed films spanning through years, Jackson, 75, recently revisited what it was like to be a part of this successful journey.

Samuel L. Jackson can be caught in action, in a limited series, Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist. During its premiere, the legendary actor spoke to PEOPLE reflecting on his career growth.

Jackson began to recall the time he first stepped into acting, stating that when a person first gets a role in a movie, after going through many auditions, the new actor feels very lucky.

However, he then mentioned that with time, when you climb the ladder of success, referring to his case, “when people started sending me things, I had to start making choices about what I wanted to do.”

He then stressed that a person can make bad decisions or sometimes “good choices.”

The Damaged actor however called himself “fortunate,” also stating that he likes all kinds of movies, but when it comes to being a part of one, Jackson stated that he chooses the project very wisely.

“I'm kind of specific about what I want to see myself in or the kinds of things I want to see when I was a young person or a young actor,” the Pulp Fiction actor stated.

Then reflecting on his role in the Marvel Studios movies, Samuel L. Jackson stated that it is not very often that someone offers you a role and at the same asks you for a “nine-picture deal.”

Talking about this offer from the superhero franchise, Jackson reiterated that he had been fortunate to play the role of Nick Fury in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Coming to his recent project, Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist, is the latest Peacock series, where Jackson is seen portraying the role of crime boss Frank Moten.

The series also stars Taraji P. Henson, Kevin Hart, Don Cheadle, and Terrence Howard. The events in the series are inspired by the actual incidences that happened in October 1970. This was when Muhammad Ali returned to the boxing ring, attracting some high-profile people from the US.

Following the fight an afterparty was thrown during which an armed robbery had a great impact on many lives as well as on Atlanta. As per PEOPLE, the robbers reportedly seized $1 million of cash, jewelry, and other valuable items.

Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist can be streamed on Peacock.

