7 highest-grossing actors of all time: Samuel Jackson, Robert Downey Jr, Tom Cruise and others

When talking about the leading actors, many names pop up in your head. However, this isn’t the case every time! While there have been numerous discussions about movies and their box office collections, let us take a moment to look at the highest-grossing actors of all time. From Robert Downey Jr. to Chris Patt and Tom Cruise, the list includes a slate of prominent names who have a massive fan following across the world.

Here are the top Highest Grossing Actors of all time

1. Samuel L. Jackson

Samuel L. Jackson is one of the most recognized and celebrated actors in the world. The American actor is at the top of the list of the highest-grossing actors of all time. The Academy Award recipient has been involved in around 68 movies in various capacities, including as an actor, producer, guest appearance, and narrator.

The legendary actor grossed a total of USD 14.62 billion at the worldwide box office throughout his rich career, which spanned over five decades. The actor is best known for movies including Old Boy, Pulp Fiction, Django Unchained, Kill Bill Volume 2, Star Wars Prequel Trilogy and MCU films, among others. Samuel is widely recognised as the Nick Fury of Marvel Cinematic Universe where he played the character in around 11 Marvel films.

2. Robert Downey Jr.

Robert Downey Jr. took the second spot among the highest-grossing actors of all time. The Hollywood actor has been part of a rich filmography that has smashed a global box office collection of around USD 14.34 Billion in total.

The actor is widely recognised as the iconic superhero Tony Stark aka Iron Man of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The actor has also been part of movies like Sherlock Holmes, Tropic Thunder, Oppenheimer, and The Avengers among others.

Robert Downey Jr. recently announced to be back at Marvel Studios with a new character of Doctor Doom in the upcoming Avengers movies, set to be directed by Russo Brothers.

3. Chris Pratt

Chris Pratt has been active in the industry since 2000. The Hollywood actor is one of the most bankable stars around the world. His movies have collectively earned a total of USD 14.15 Billion at the worldwide box office, establishing him as the third highest-grossing actor of all time.

Chris has been part of the Jurassic World Trilogy, and played Star-Lord in Marvel Cinematic Universe, beginning with Guardian of the Galaxy. The actor has also served as the voice-over artist for movies like The Lego franchise, Onward, The Super Mario Bros Movie and The Garfield Movie.

4. Vin Diesel

Vin Diesel is one of the most popular actors in the world. The American actor is best known as Dominic Teretto of the massively famous Fast & Furious movie franchise. The actor has also done voice acting for movies like Guardians of the Galaxy franchise, Thor: Love and Thunder and Avengers: Infinity War & Endgame.

Vin Diesel is currently the fourth highest-grossing actor of all time with a total box office collection of USD 12.091 Billion throughout his career.

5. Tom Cruise

Tom Cruise is hands down the most popular actor in the world. The actor-producer, popular for pulling off high-octane action sequences on his own, built something else. Best known for the Mission Impossible franchise, Tom has also been part of A Few Good Men, Top Gun, Eyes Wide Shut, Vanilla Sky, War of the worlds and many more.

Active in the industry since 1980, the Hollywood icon is among the most bankable stars of all time. Tom Cruise has been consistently one of the highest-paid actors in the world of cinema. With an astounding total box office gross collection of USD 12.090 Billion, Tom is currently the fifth highest-grossing actor of all time.

6. Chris Hemsworth

Chris Hemsworth is among the most popular actors of all time. The actor holds a special fan base and he is best known as the popular Marvel Superhero, Thor. He has also been part of movies like Extraction, Star Trek, Blackhat, Men in Black: International, Ghostbusters, Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, and the MCU movies.

The actor has raked in a total of USD 12.08 Billion at the worldwide box office with his rich filmography. Chris Hemsworth is currently the sixth highest-grossing actor of all time.

7. Bradley Cooper

Bradley Cooper is one of the highest-paid actors in cinema. The actor has many accolades under his name including a British Academy film Award and two Grammy awards. In addition, he also has received 12 nominations for Academy Awards, 6 nominations for Golden Globe and a Tony Award.

Bradley has been part of movies like A Star Is Born, The Hangover Trilogy, Maestro, and American Sniper among others. The actor has grossed USD 11.42 Billion, securing the seventh spot among the highest-grossing actors of all time.

Following is the list of highest-grossing actors of all time:

Rank Actors WW Total Box Office 1 Samuel L. Jackson USD 14.62 Billion 2 Robert Downey Jr. USD 14.34 Billion 3 Chris Pratt USD 14.15 Billion 4 Vin Diesel USD 12.091 Billion 5 Tom Cruise USD 12.090 Billion 6 Chris Hemsworth USD 12.085 Billion 7 Bradley Cooper USD 11.42 Billion

Besides the above-mentioned actors, some other stars whose movies are performing extremely well at the box office include - Chris Evans, Tom Hanks, Johnny Depp, Tom Holland, and more.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our own research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

