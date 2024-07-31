Sandra Bernhard Reflects On Losing Touch With Singer Madonna: ‘We Couldn’t Maintain The Friendship'

Sandra Bernhard took a walk down memory lane and reflected on lost friendships. On July 30th, the Roseanne actress opened up about her friendship with iconic singer Madonna and how their 'best friend dynamic' fell apart with time during an appearance on Jesse Tyler Ferguson's Dinner's On Me podcast.

When the host, Ferguson, mentioned that their "separation of friendship" might have been "a little bit harder" on her than on Madonna. He questioned if the two would be fine if they reunited.

Bernhard responded, "It would be fine, but I mean, I don't know what it would be." She added, "And I hate getting nostalgic and caught up in that time because it was such a perfect time. The late '80s, when I was doing my one-woman show here in New York, and I was friends with her and doing *Letterman* all the time. I mean, everything was... so fresh."

Why did the two stars drift apart?

The reason for the breakup of Sandra Bernhard and Madonna's friendship, as explained by Bernhard, appears to be due to the pressures and visibility that came with their high-profile relationship. Considering Madonna was a big icon and was conscious of her image, Sandra Bernhard said that she didn't enjoy the intense public scrutiny.

She further added that she has also been a very natural and authentic person who does not like a public image to define her.

She then also said that Madonna has always been someone who didn't want somebody around who reflected too much of who she was. Therefore, her relationships just don’t last.

"I don’t know how she is now," Bernhard said. "She might be exactly the same. I don’t know. But nobody’s the same because we have children. Life changes you. But at that time, it was the right time for our friendship."

More on Sandra Bernhard and Madonna's friendship

Bernhard admitted that there were times when she felt sad due to their friendship drifting apart and it's sad that " they could not maintain it" Bernhard and Madonna's friendship made headlines in the late '80s. They famously appeared side-by-side and wore identical outfits during an appearance on Late Night with David Letterman in 1988. Eventually, the duo were seen less and less, and the two suddenly fell out of friendship.

The two were termed as BFFs and even wore matching outfits to the show they went to together. Moreover, In a conversation on Jess Rothschild’s Hot Takes & Deep Dives podcast, Bernhard said that, unlike celebrity friendships of today, without social media and new companies it's weird that the duo have such fewer photos together.

