Saturday Night Live: Billie Eilish Performs THIS Hit Track From He Hit Me Hard And Soft With Brother Finneas; Watch

Billie Eilish surely knows how to wow the audience whenever she hits the stage. The singer once again swept people off their feet when she appeared on the latest episode of Saturday Night Live with brother Finneas.

The performance aired on October 19. Along with the musical duo, acclaimed actor Michael Keaton also appeared on the show. This time, Eilish selected two songs: Bird Of A Feather and Wildflower.

Both tracks are featured in her latest album, Hit Me Hard And Soft, released in May of this year. During her performance on the comedy sketch show, she and Finneas appeared on a visually pleasing set.

In their first song, "Birds Of A Feather," they performed in a box with projections of clouds and a blue sky. She wore her classic baggy outfit: jeans, a letterman jacket, and a baseball cap worn backward.

Finneas chose to wear white polo shorts and gray bottoms and topped off his look with a mid-parted hairstyle. He also impressed everyone with his brilliant guitar skills.

They performed "Wildflower" on a blue set and changed outfits for this performance as well. The Chihiro singer stunned in baggy shorts and a sweater. On the other hand, Finneas decided to go with dark-colored pants and a T-shirt. As usual, she successfully sang both the tracks with her soothing vocals.

Eilish is making waves both on the SNL stage and on social media. In addition to her popular songs, tracks from her latest album, such as Blue, Bittersuit, and Lm’Amour De Ma Vie, have been going viral. Eilish and her family members are having a significant impact on the industry.

Finneas has released his latest album, For Crying Out Loud, and their mother, Maggie Baird, was honored at the Glamour Women of the Year Awards this year along with Mandy Teefey, Tina Knowles, and Donna Kelce.

Eilish is currently in the middle of her tour, and Finneas, who is promoting his record, conversed about their changed dynamic on Spotify’s vodcast Countdown To. The songstress expressed to her sibling that it was “sad and hard” not to have him around for her tour, but she was also relieved as she always worried about him, thinking that he was not happy or wanted to leave.

The singer expressed that he looked up to him a lot and that she desired for him to have the “best time".

