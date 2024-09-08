Michael Keaton Opens Up On Spending Time With His Grandchildren; Loves To Do THIS As Grandpa

Michael Keaton has been adoring his grandpa time with his grandchildren. While promoting his latest release, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, the actor, opened up about spending time with his son’s daughters, River and Maggie.

Keaton shared that he looks forward to doing new activities with the kids every time he meets them. The Batman Returns star revealed that his grandchildren love to paint his nails and put things on his face. In his conversation with People Magazine, Keaton stated that River likes activities that are more sports related and Maggie is inclined towards make-up stuff.

Speaking to the media portal, Keaton shared that his grandchildren are always too “pumped up” to have dinner with him. The actor stated, "What I like to do, and I don't do often enough, is take them individually because they're always together."

Talking about the younger one, Keaton claimed, "Sometimes I'll take her by herself. She stays over with me by herself and she and I go to dinner, which I'm always excited about," he explains. "She could care less. I'm always so pumped to go to dinner."

He also called Maggie the funny one out of the two and also “quirky and curious.” The Beetlejuice star added, "She's always kind of clocking you, reading you. She likes to do my nails, so I let her do my nails and I let her put stuff on my face."

River, on the other hand, is opposite to his sister, as he likes to go out and play with the ball or watch sports with his grandpa. Speaking of Sean’s elder son, Keaton claimed, "Anything we do is sports.” He further added, "I don't coach him or anything, but I'm always at his games. Or he and I are watching games on TV, or going to a Laker game, or a Pirates game, or a Steelers game."

Keaton adores his two grandchildren and tells all about them. The Flash star also takes both kids with him on a drive to where the roads take them. The actor stated, "No, yeah. It's great. I love it. It's fantastic. It's so good, I don't even know where to start. People get tired of hearing from me.” He continued to say, "I'm in the car and I'm driving, you know, with the two of them in the back. We're going somewhere... I take them everywhere."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Michael Keaton reprised his role of Beetlejuice in the sequel to the 1988 movie, which was released on September 6.

