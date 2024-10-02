‘Convinced I Have No Fans’: Finneas Jokes About Audience’s Takeaway from His Upcoming Album As Billie Eilish Interviews Him

Billie Eilish and Finneas are the epitome of a strong yet beautiful bond between the siblings. They have been by one another’s side since they entered the showbiz. However, Finneas, who is also known to ride solo, is ready with his new album titled, For Cryin’ Out Loud.

The musical duo appeared on Spotify’s vodcast the Countdown To’s episode, during which Eilish interviewed her brother. In the video, Finneas candidly shared that it was essential to separate one’s taste from music to what is to be expressed, adding, "It's really not about you."

The songstress asked what he wanted the audience to take away from the record, to which he jokingly responded, "I'm sort of convinced I have no fans.” He continued, “I feel like some of your superfans are such superfans that I'm the expansion pack."

But despite all this, he was shocked after knowing that all three of his shows, in support of the album, were sold out. Finneas is gearing up to hit the stage in Los Angeles, Kingston Upon Thames in England, and New York after the album is released.

During the interview, the producer also talked about his favorite process of songwriting. Finneas said, “I would say that my favorite process ever...'What Was I Made For?.' It's hard to beat having an inspiration and having all this kind of like...that was a full shopping cart of material."

He also mentioned Charli xcx’s Guess remix featuring his sister, which he loved to work on. Finneas expressed that they wrote that and recorded it after they wrote it down.

While talking about her brother taking a step back from songwriting and rehearsing to work on his own art, the songstress confessed that it was “sad” and difficult, but she was also relieved. Eilish shared feeling like she spent all of her time on tour and in rehearsals thinking that her brother wanted to leave or he wasn’t content. She added that she looked up to him a lot and wanted him to have the “best time.”

Finneas’s For Cryin’ Out Loud releases on October 4, 2024.

