Schitt's Creek's Catherine O'Hara Reveals Why She Left Saturday Night Live After 1 Week On The Job? Calls Herself 'Stupid'

Catherin O’Hara is a beloved name in the world of comedy. She has been a big part of the comedy scene for a long time and was able to reach the pinnacle of her career with her role in Schitt’s Creek. Though, the actor now reveals that she had a chance to star in SNL in the 1980s but she ultimately decided to leave the show just one week after her joining.

Why did Catherine O’Hara leave SNL?

Saturday Night Live is considered to be an aspirational show that every comedian dreams of being a part of someday. Some of the greatest comedic actors of our generation, like Bob Odenkirk, Bill Hader and even Robert Downey Jr. were once part of the SNL cast.

Schitt’s Creek star Catherine O’Hara had a similar chance in the early 1980s when she was cast in the sixth season of the popular show. Though, her involvement didn’t amount to much as she decided to leave the show after just one week of her decision to join it.

“There’s been BS stories about me being supposedly scared by somebody,” The Schitt’s Creek star told PEOPLE recently regarding her sudden departure from SNL.

The real reason behind her not being a part of SNL was her prior commitment and loyalty to her cast members in the canadian sketch show SCTV. The comedy sketch show was on a break for some time during which O’Hara picked up the gig at SNL. But unexpectedly, the show was renewed again by the network which made the Home Alone star rethink her decision to join SNL.

“Basically I said, ‘Oh, sorry, I gotta go be with my [comedy] family.’” The Beetlejuice actress told PEOPLE regarding her decision to leave SNL.

How did everything turn out for Catherine O’Hara?

The decision to leave SNL eventually turned out to be a good one for the Schitt’s Creek actress who went on to have a great career in film and television.

She starred in the Home Alone series as well as had a role in Tim Burton’s Beetlejuice. The comedy actress reached a career high with Schitt’s Creek which not only became a huge hit but was warmly received at the awards ceremonies as well.

One of the reasons for her role in the show turned out to be her decision to leave SNL for her stint in SCTV again as the actress met Eugene Levy in that show who went on to become her co-star in Schitt’s Creek.

