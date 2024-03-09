'I'm So Proud Of You': Catherine O'Hara Reunites With Schitt's Creek Co-star Eugene Levy, Praises Onscreen Husband At His Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony

Eugene Levy was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Friday, March 8, and his Schitt’s Creek family was there to honor him.

Introducing the actor on his special day, his real-life daughter and fellow Schitt's Creek star, Sarah Levy said, “One of the questions I get asked a lot is what’s the best advice your dad’s ever given you? He’s given a lot of great advice over the years but there’s one phrase that stuck with me that makes more and more sense as I get older: Put the blinders on.”

It means, “Zero in on what you’re trying to accomplish…let go of anything that might not be serving you,” Sarah said. She continued, “My 14-year-old self would be rolling her eyes, my 37-year-old self stands here in awe of my dad and his accomplishments throughout his 50+ years career.”

“I am continuously amazed by his stigma, his attention to detail, his passion, and his unwavering dedication to his craft. He takes such pride in ensuring that the final product is as good as it can possibly be and watching him work reminds me that even if perfection isn't possible it doesn't mean you shouldn’t [sic] strive for it.”

Up next, Catherine O’Hara took the charge to say a few words in her Schitt’s Creek and SCTV co-star’s honor.

Here’s what she said!

Catherine O’Hara honors Eugene Levy at his Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony

Advertisement

Introducing him as a “gentleman in every sense of the world” and someone who is “slow to anger, slow to judge,” the actress credited Eugene for helping jump-start her career. She even claimed that she owed him a “big time.”

“I am so glad we are happily, happily recognizing him with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, though I suspect that Eugene would be just happy stepping outside the limelight,” she added.

Raving further about her co-star and a long-time friend, O’Hara continued, “Eugene, I’m sorry to say that your immense talent and unassuming lovability is just gonna make us want to continue to know you more and more."

In conclusion, she expressed, "I love you, and I'm so proud of you."

About Schitt's Creek — Levy and O’Hara’s most recognized on-screen work together

Schitt’s Creek premiered in 2015 on Canada’s CBC Network and ran for six seasons until April 2020. Eugene shouldered double duty for the show, acting as both actor and producer alongside his son Daniel Levy. Catherine O’Hara played his wife and the matriarch of the Rose family, a family that was once wealthy but was now compelled to reside in a small-town motel, their last remaining property.

Sarah Levy, Eugene Levy’s daughter, played Twyla, a cafe owner in the show.

ALSO READ: Eugene Levy Reunites With American Pie Co-star Jason Biggs At Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony 25 Years After Film, Calls Him 'Second Son'