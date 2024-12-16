Scott Disick Gifts His and Kourtney Kardashian's Son Mason a Mini Mercedes G-Class Wagon for His 15th Birthday; PICS

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick’s eldest son, Mason, received a luxurious gift from his dad on his 15th birthday on Saturday, December 14—a mini version of the Mercedes-Benz G-Class Wagon.

“Happy birthday big boy!” Disick wrote on his Instagram Stories, alongside a picture of the compact vehicle parked next to other luxury cars in his driveway. “Felt like it was only fair 4 you 2 get your first g wagon even if it’s a mini g wagon it’s still a wagon! Love u son!!!!!! Let the good times roll.”

Posting another snap of his gift to his son, the 41-year-old added, “Gotta be the coolest little wagon I have ever seen! You deserve every inch of it! Love you more than anything in life.”

Mason, for those who may not know, will be legally eligible to obtain his California provisional instruction permit at 15 and a half.

Mason shares his birthday with little brother Reign Disick, Scott and Kourtney’s youngest child, who turned 10 on Saturday.

To celebrate Reign, Scott took him to a Los Angeles Rams game last week.

“Had 2 much fun with you at your first game you asked me to take you to and I don’t even like sports.” the Talentless founder wrote for Reign on his Instagram Story. “That’s when you know you realy [sic] love your kid! Just kidding love u more then [sic] life young blood. Happy bday son.”

Kourtney, who also shares daughter Penelope Disick, 12, with Scott and son Rocky Thirteen Barker, 13 months, with husband Travis Barker, posted a sweet tribute to her sons on her own social media.

“My birthday boys,” she wrote on Instagram alongside a throwback picture of the brothers. “So special to me it hurts my heart.”

Their aunt Kim Kardashian commented, “I still can’t believe they are born on the same day. Happy Birthday, Mason and Reign. I love youuuuuu.”

The birthday boys also got a shout-out from grandmother Kris Jenner on their special day, who wrote via Instagram that she still cannot believe her two grandsons share the exact same birthday. Continuing, the famous momager described her eldest grandchild as “kind, creative, smart, talented, and the best brother, grandson, cousin, and friend.”

For Reign, Kris wrote, “You bring so much energy, laughter, and joy wherever you go. Your inquisitive mind and vibrant personality light up every room. You’re smart, funny, and full of so much love, and I feel blessed to witness the amazing little person you’re becoming.”

“I’m so proud of the incredible boys you are and excited for the amazing futures you both have ahead of you,” Kris concluded.

