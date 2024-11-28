Scott Disick Finds Kristin Cavallari Exposing His Private DM ‘Disrespectful'; Source Says 'He's Really Surprised By The Way She...’

Scott Disick found Kristin Cavallari sharing their private chat with the world “a little disrespectful,” according to a source. He is also said to be baffled by the Laguna Beach star calling his efforts to reconnect after a brief friendship many years ago a “manipulation tactic,” as he did not expect her to twist his message that way.

On Tuesday, November 26, Cavallari, who got close to Disick briefly in 2011 during his temporary breakup with Kourtney Kardashian, claimed on her Let’s Be Honest podcast that the Talentless founder slid into her DMs, asking if she would like to catch up because he missed her. Per Cavallari, Disick expressed regret for not reaching out sooner but explained that he had been busy being a present dad to his kids.

“I don’t have time for much but trying to think about myself a little bit again. Trying, anyway. Hope to hear from you. Just text me so it's easier to chat,” the Keeping Up With The Kardashians alum reportedly wrote, as shared by Cavallari.

Cavallari said on Tuesday that she finds the timing of Disick’s messages a bit “interesting,” given how much she has been “ripping on the f—ing Kardashians” on her podcast recently. She also described Disick’s attempt to reconnect as “classic textbook manipulation control bull—it,” which he completely disagrees with, according to a source’s intel to Page Six.

Though Scott, 41, is not “embarrassed” about the situation, he “just doesn’t see the point” in Cavallari publicly airing their chat and “finds it kind of disrespectful,” the source explained. They added that Scott was being genuine and didn’t see “what the big deal was to reach out and see if Kristin wanted to catch up.”

“He’s really surprised by the way she reacted and didn’t see that coming at all,” the insider continued, noting that the dad of three feels that if she wasn’t interested, Cavallari could have simply said no or ignored the message altogether. “Manipulative” was certainly not the way he intended his message to be interpreted.

After exposing Disick’s private messages, Cavallari declared on her Instagram that she was in her “villain era.”

