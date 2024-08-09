Scrubs Revival is "Definitely" Happening, Says Creator Bill Lawrence; All We Know So Far

Scrubs is soon to get a revival, creator Bill Lawrence confirmed. The medical dramedy, which aired for nine seasons, followed the lives of medical professionals and patients at the fictional Sacred Heart Hospital. 14 years after Scrubs' conclusion, Lawrence has finally freed up his schedule to work on a highly awaited revival.

The 55-year-old TV producer and writer, who also co-created Cougar Town, Ted Lasso, and Clone High, assured fans they are “definitely” heading towards a revival and expects to actively work on a storyline in the upcoming six months.

"You know, I'm really candid about it. We're definitely going to do it, just because we've all been enjoying hanging out," Bill Lawrence revealed in an interview with LADbible. He explained, furthermore, that the Scrubs reboot is most probably going to be a passion project for the “successful” cast and crew simply because everyone likes to hang out together.

Besides, Lawrence found the purpose for a potential reboot acknowledging the contributions of medical pros in a post-pandemic world. ”medical people over here right now are very heroic to me,” he told the outlet. The Shrinking co-creator is swift with his plans as he intends to “figure it out in the next six months or so what we want to do” against his tight schedule. “I'm just busy too, man, in a great way,” he admitted.

In contrast to the previously suggested Scrubs revival that would become a movie, the director declared his wish to proceed with it as a series itself. Lawrence explained that it would be fun to explore and revisit the veteran characters on where they might have ended up in addition to a story around a young doctor coping with current dynamics in the profession to appeal to a larger audience.

A Scrubs revival has been in talks for the past five years or so, as Lawrence first teased a potential reboot in 2018 and later at the 2022 ATX TV Festival sharing plans of a Scrubs movie that would potentially be shot in “a few months,” per Deadline. He reflected on the great relationship between the Scrubs cast and said it was “worth it” to see Neil Flynn back in the “jumpsuit again”, only to be corrected by the actor saying it’s only shirt and pants, per Variety.

Back then, Scrubs actor Donald Faison, who played Dr. Christopher Turk, weighed in on an upcoming revival while highlighting the challenges that have restricted it from happening. “I think we all want it. We all would love to work together again. It’s just that it’s really hard…you could only give a couple of months to it. Everyone is doing things,” Faison noted during the conversation with Variety. He also joked that creator Bill Lawrence was never going to be free again.

Scrubs debuted on NBC in 2001 and aired for seven seasons before moving on to ABC for the last two seasons and concluded with Season 9 in 2010. The medical drama starred Zach Braff, Donald Faison, Sarah Chalke, John C. McGinley, Judy Reyes, and Neil Flynn among others.

All seasons of Scrubs are available to stream on Hulu.

