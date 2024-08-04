Remembering 10 Best TV Shows Best Buddies On Friendship Day: From Joey-Chandler To SpongeBob & Patrick

When we watch our favorite TV shows, we often get really attached to the characters and their stories. We cheer for them, laugh with them, and sometimes even cry with them. One of the best parts of these shows is the friendships that develop on screen. On Friendship Day, we celebrate some of the best TV friendships that capture the essence of this special relationship.

Let’s take a look at ten unforgettable TV best buddies who have captured our hearts and taught us about friendship.

1. Chandler & Joey

Chandler and Joey’s friendship is iconic and often steals the show in Friends. Living together, they create endless funny moments. Joey’s goofy nature balances Chandler’s sarcasm perfectly. From playing endless games to their iconic foosball table and caring for their beloved chick and duck, they were one of the best friendship duos. One standout moment is when Chandler buys Joey a Best Buds bracelet. Though Joey initially mocks it but cherishes it later.

2. Turk & J.D. from Scrubs

Turk and J.D. show true friendship in the high-pressure world of a hospital. When J.D. starts at Sacred Heart Hospital, he quickly bonds with Turk and Elliot. Despite ups and downs, Turk is always there to cheer J.D. up. They stay playful even during tough moments. Their dynamic is made even more special because the actors, Zach Braff and Donald Faison, are friends in real life too!

3. SpongeBob & Patrick

SpongeBob and Patrick are the ultimate duo of friendship. Their antics might annoy others in Bikini Bottom, especially Squidward, but that doesn’t stop them. SpongeBob’s intelligence balances out Patrick’s cluelessness. Remember the time they got lost in Rock Bottom or when they became superheroes, Mermaid Man and Barnacle Boy?

4. Christina & Meredith

Christina and Meredith in Grey's Anatomy share a strong friendship that goes beyond the usual. They support each other through tough breakups and traumatic events. One of their most memorable moments is when they dance it out after a hard day. Christina leaving for Switzerland was heartbreaking, but it showed just how deep their bond was.

5. Liz and Jack

Liz and Jack’s friendship in 30 Rock started with friction but grew into a strong bond. One memorable moment is when Jack helps Liz adopt a child, showing his softer side. Another iconic scene is their Dealbreakers segment, where Liz’s catchphrase becomes a hit.

6. Abbi and Ilana

Abbi and Ilana from Broad City showcased a vibrant, unapologetic friendship. Their adventures in New York were wild and hilarious, like when they tried to score tickets to Lil Wayne's concert. In fact, their escapade with a stolen ATM was also one of the best moments from the show.

7. Penelope & Derek Morgan

Penelope Garcia and Derek Morgan from Criminal Minds have a flirty yet supportive bond. Derek calls Penelope "Baby Girl," a nickname that becomes a sweet part of their bond throughout the series. Their playful banter lightens the intense pressure of their work at the BAU. Their close bond helps them handle the job’s stress, making their friendship both funny and vital for their well-being.

8. Mark & Jez

Mark and Jez from Peep Show are an unlikely pair whose friendship endures despite constant bickering. Mark’s uptight nature clashes with Jez’s reckless antics, but they still stick together. One memorable scene is when they kidnap Mark’s new roommate to save their friendship.

9. Carrie, Samatha, Charlotte & Miranda-Sex and the City

The four friends in Sex and the City are different in many ways, which makes their friendship dynamic interesting. They freely express their opinions on life and love without fear of judgment. This dynamic group teaches us that friendship can thrive, even when friends have different ideas about love and life.

10. Olivia Benson & Elliot Stabler

Benson and Stabler’s partnership goes beyond their work in the Special Victims Unit. They face dark cases together, supporting each other during tough times. Every single time, they have each other's back. Even after many years apart, this bond remains strong. For example, when Stabler experiences the heartbreaking loss of his wife, it’s Benson who steps in to help him through his grief.

So, Friendship Day is the perfect time to remember these TV friendships that brought us laughter, tears, and plenty of memorable moments. Do let us know your favorite best friend duo/gang from the famous TV shows.

