SDCC 2024: Captain America Brave New World Stars Tease Harrison Ford's Red Hulk, Eternal's Celestial And Adamantium

San Diego Comic-Con 2024 was electrified by the Captain America: Brave New World panel that included cast members Anthony Mackie, Danny Ramirez, Giancarlo Esposito, and more, who teased the forthcoming superhero sequel. It was however the surprise appearance of Harrison Ford that had the greatest impact. The movie star received thunderous applause when he came onto stage in Hall H.

Furthermore, new footage from the upcoming film shown during Marvel's presentation confirmed Ford as a major character.

Major character from Captain America: Brave New World revealed at SDCC 2024

Marvel had an impressive outing at San Diego Comic-Con this year following Deadpool & Wolverine’s success. Sam Wilson played by Anthony Mackie in Captain America: Brave New World faces a conspiracy and Red Hulk makes an appearance. As Anthony Mackie introduced him on stage in Hall H as somebody "way more cool and a little bit red, Mr. President," Harrison Ford walked out and left fans imitating Hulk’s roar.

Harrison Ford’s character Thunderbolt Ross is set to turn into Red Hulk in the film. Additionally, this film will bring Adamantium to the Marvel Cinematic Universe for the first time.

It is not only Ford's Red Hulk that surprised the audience, but also Giancarlo Esposito's entry to the MCU as Serpent Society's Sidewinder that made fans lose their mind. At the San Diego Comic-Con 2024 panel, Kevin Feige said, "Just when I think my nerdy life can’t get more complete, I hear Harrison Ford say Adamantium."

Captain America: Brave New World introduces Adamantium to the MCU

Adamantium was first introduced in Avengers #66 in 1969. It's an iconic and indestructible metal like Vibranium in the Marvel Universe. It is most famously associated with Wolverine, whose bones were infused with it, thereby rendering him his mutant superpowers.

New footage confirmed that Celestial, fallen in the Eternals movie has now a contested location abundant in Adamantium. The fourth Captain America movie will shed more light on the substance and the dramatic destruction or utility it heralds.

The new clip began with U.S. President Thunderbolt Ross (Ford) addressing world leaders at the Celestial Island Summit regarding the discovery of Adamantium. Ross recruits Sam Wilson/Captain America to assemble a new team of Avengers, but all plans seem to go awry. The footage also confirmed that President Ross will become the Red Hulk.

Anthony Mackie carries on Steve Rogers' legacy in Captain America: Brave New World which hits the theatres on February 14, 2025.

