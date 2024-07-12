Captain America Brave New World Teaser: Anthony Mackie Is Back As Sam Wilson; See Here

Anthony Mackie makes a heroic return to the Marvel movies by reprising his role as Sam Wilson in the new Captain America film, Brave New World. The studios dropped the teaser for the movie on Friday, which has got fans excited about Mackie donning a flying suit to fight the villains, including Red Hulk and the Presidential assassin.

Captain America: Brave New World marks the fourth film of the character, which will upgrade Sam Wilson’s role from Cap’s sidekick to the main hero. Chris Evans played the captain, and at the end of Avengers: Endgame, he travels back in time to spend time with his lady love, Peggy.

What can be expected from Captain America: Brave New World?

The U.S. president played by Harrison Ford, Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross, greets Sam Wilson in the teaser trailer that Marvel Studios released on Friday. Ross suggests that the captain works as an agent for the United States. As Wilson agrees to become the protector of the country, his first task is to stop the assassin from walking in the White House, as he senses the dangers.

The teaser concludes with the Red Hulk creating a ruckus in the city. He is the monster and plans to destroy the living. According to Marvel comics, the giant devil is an alter ego of the Thunderbolt. While the audience is expecting the film to work on the same lines as the comics, the makers have not yet confirmed if the movie will be a continuation of the previous films, or will develop a completely new narrative.

According to the synopsis by IMDB, “After meeting with newly elected U.S. President Thaddeus Ross, Sam finds himself in the middle of an international incident. He must discover the reason behind a global plot before the true mastermind has the entire world seeing red.”

The cast of Captain America: Brave New World

The new Marvel movie will see Anthony Mackie as Captain for the first time in the MCU. The cast of Brave New World includes Danny Ramirez, who will play the new Falcon in the film. Additionally, the team will include Carl Lumbly, Shira Haas, Giancarlo Esposito, and Harrison Ford. The movie will also feature starcast from The Incredible Hulk, such as, Liv Tyler and Tim Blake Nelson.

The movie will be directed by Julias Onah and written by Malcolm Spellman, Dalan Musson, and Matthew Orton. Captain America: Brave New World will hit theaters on February 12.

