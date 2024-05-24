Seinfeld Star Michael Richards Reveals 'Fame Magnified' His 'Insecurities'; Talks About His 2006 Rant That Reportedly Ended His Career

Former Seinfeld cast member Michael Richards, who won three Emmys as Cosmo Kramer has not been the same person after the infamous 2006 meltdown where he said the N-word to a group of black men where the comedian was performing a stand-up show. Thus, once considered one of the biggest TV personalities of his time, blew his career in one go.

Opening up about the racist rant that derailed his already established career, he reflected on how that incident taught him lessons and how this acted as a catalyst in his journey of self-development. The Seinfeld star will discuss the aftermath of that life-changing night, and how he managed to handle that occurrence.

Michael Richards discusses how he has changed following the 2006 incident

In his upcoming memoir Entrance and Exit, Michael Richards talks about the infamous 2006 night, and, how that night changed everything in his life and how he overcame that trauma, and what he learned.

Before that, while sitting with PEOPLE magazine, the star comedian spoke on different aspects of his life. Richards told the outlet that he "was immediately sorry" and said the flare-up happened because his anger "was all over the place and it came through hard and fast."

The comedian claimed that he "dove into the deep end and tried to learn from it," instead of trying to escape from his emotions. "It hasn't been simple," according to the magazine.

Richards told the magazine that crisis managers “wanted me to do damage control” but insisted that “as far as I was concerned, the damage was inside of me.”

Despite being reacting quickly at that moment, Richards now said that it wasn’t racial. “I’m not racist,” he told PEOPLE, adding, “I have nothing against Black people.”

“The man who told me I wasn’t funny had just said what I’d been saying to myself for a while. I felt put down. I wanted to put him down.”

Michael Richards talks about fame, insecurities, missing opportunities

No doubt, Richards had till that time earned a reputation for himself but he is one prime example of an instant moment that can be proved as a career destiny-changing moment.

Talking about how insecurity grappled him and how that led him to turn down a few opportunities. That even included a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and hosting ‘Saturday Night Live’ twice. "Fame magnified my insecurities.”

"I said no to the offer of a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. I didn’t feel deserving," he added.

At the end of the day, Richards said he knows his journey to better himself is never quite over.

“I’m learning and healing. Healing and learning,” he said. He went on to say that despite everything, life does not go smoothly always and he keeps continuing to work day and night, "the light and the dark that I am.”

Richards says he has spent the past 17 years in "deep analysis."

He had to realize that his anger was partially a result of his anxieties and feelings of worthlessness. He was raised by a single mother who thought about having an abortion at first, and he battled these emotions all of his life.

