Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco Share a Festive and Romantic Holiday Kiss

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco are making this holiday season extra special as they celebrate their first Christmas together as an engaged couple. The pop star and the producer shared a passionate and festive moment in a cozy Instagram snap, offering fans a glimpse into their love-filled holiday.

On Dec. 27, Selena Gomez took to Instagram to post a heartwarming photo of herself and Benny Blanco sharing a steamy kiss while snuggling in a large chair. Blanco dressed in white pants and a cream sweater, while Gomez kept it festive in a gray sweatsuit adorned with snowflake designs. The photo showcased their undeniable chemistry, with Gomez extending her leg across Blanco’s stomach and holding his face, her sparkling marquise-cut engagement ring catching the light.

The engagement ring, valued at an estimated $225,000, was first revealed when Blanco proposed to Gomez on Dec. 11. A source shared with PEOPLE that the proposal was a complete surprise for Gomez but was followed by an intimate celebration with loved ones. “It’s such a true partnership between them,” the insider noted, adding that the couple has been glowing with happiness ever since.

The duo has been inseparable throughout the holidays. They attended composer Benj Pasek’s annual Hanukkah bash in New York, where they mingled with notable guests like Debra Messing, Judy Gold, and chef Jake Cohen. The gathering was filled with festive cheer, delicious food, and music. Gomez and Blanco joined in the fun, singing Christmas carols while film composer Nicholas Britell played the piano.

In true festive fashion, the couple also shared a playful clip on Gomez’s Instagram Stories, lip-synching to “Winter Wonderland” and radiating joy as the holiday classic played in the background. Their love and happiness were evident, a testament to the deep bond they share.

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco’s romantic holiday celebrations reflect their deep connection and joy in embracing this new chapter of their lives together. As they bask in the glow of their engagement, their warmth and love have made this season truly magical, leaving fans eagerly awaiting what’s next for this perfect pair.

