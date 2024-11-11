Is Selena Gomez Already Engaged To Boyfriend Benny Blanco? Insider Reveals Singer Is 'Hiding' Her Ring And Planning A Dream Wedding

Selena Gomez is reportedly deep in planning mode for her upcoming wedding to boyfriend Benny Blanco. Rumors of the couple’s engagement began circulating in August when Gomez posted an Instagram Story strategically covering her left hand with a heart emoji. While the couple has not publicly announced their plans, a source close to them has shared details of their wedding preparations.

According to an insider, Gomez has a clear vision for her big day. “Selena wants an outdoor ceremony, two dresses, and tables filled with amazing food,” the source revealed.

Food is also a significant focus for Benny Blanco. A music producer with connections to several talented chefs, Benny recently released a cookbook. “The last thing Benny and Selena want is their guests leaving hungry,” the source added.

Blanco’s ties to the food world are expected to play a central role in the wedding. He’s friends with chefs like Matty Matheson from The Bear, ensuring the menu will be anything but ordinary. The couple’s goal is to create a dining experience their guests will remember.

“Benny’s culinary background makes food a major part of their wedding planning,” the source stated. It’s clear the couple shares a love for good food, which will be reflected in their celebration.

Music is another area where Gomez and Blanco’s industry connections will shine. Benny has worked with top artists, including Ed Sheeran, Katy Perry, and Rihanna. With their combined network, securing a memorable wedding performer will be effortless.

Gomez plans to include unique details to make the day even more special. One idea she is considering is creating a signature scent for the wedding. “Selena would like a perfume sprayed on everything and given to guests as a takeaway,” the source shared.

Though Gomez and Blanco have kept their engagement private, the ongoing wedding preparations reflect their excitement. Fans are eagerly awaiting official confirmation and more details about the couple’s big day.

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco’s relationship began in 2023. The two have shared a close friendship over the years, and their bond blossomed into a romantic relationship.

While they kept their connection private for a long time, they’ve occasionally shared moments together on Instagram. Their relationship, built on a shared love for music and creativity, has grown stronger, with wedding rumors sparking.

