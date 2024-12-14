Selena Gomez Shares Stunning New Look at Her Engagement Ring From Benny Blanco; Check It Out Here

Selena Gomez is basking in the sun and happiness following her engagement to Benny Blanco on Wednesday, December 11. The newly engaged singer and actress, 32, showed off her massive diamond ring yet again on her Instagram, and we are absolutely not complaining.

In a picture uploaded to her Instagram Stories on Friday, December 13, Gomez sat outside, using her hand as well as her sparkling marquise-shaped ring to shield her face from the sunlight. The Emilia Perez star did not add a caption to her snap, but her joy beamed through the photo regardless.

When the Disney alum announced her engagement to the music producer two days ago via an Instagram carousel, she captioned it, "forever begins now."

Her four-photo post began with a picture of her holding out her hand with the jewelry piece on full display and ended with her being cuddled and kissed by her curly-haired partner, 36.

Blanco, who was recently named a contender for People's Sexiest Man Alive 2024, during an interview with the outlet, divulged that he learned to whip up Selena's favorite Taco Bell meat, as she enjoys it a lot.

"Even if you're terrible at cooking, [your partner will] like it because you did it. Ask your partner what they want to eat. Don't try to cook them what you want to eat. If you don't know how to cook it—learn it," he noted.

Gomez's engagement announcement on social media attracted tons of congratulatory comments from her famous friends and acquaintances including Gordon Ramsay. The revered chef quipped that it must be Blanco's culinary skills that made Gomez say yes.

Among other noteworthy felicitous comments for the newly engaged pair was one from Gomez's BFF Taylor Swift. "Yes, I will be the flower girl," the pop star penned.

A surprised Cardi B, meanwhile, wrote, "Waiiiitttt hold on." Lily Collins added, "Ahhhhhh yes yes yes!! Best news ever couldn't be happier for you both."

Following their engagement, People, citing a source, reported that Blanco went down on one knee in front of Gomez during a picnic. "It was very her," the insider noted, adding, "I was a total surprise to Selena."

After the engagement, the couple gathered their closest friends and family members for an impromptu celebration, according to the tipster.

