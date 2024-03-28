Selling Sunset Star Christine Quinn Reveals Husband Christian Richard Threw 'Dog Feces' At Her Before Arrest

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to domestic violence

Reality TV personality Christine Quinn from Selling Sunset has claimed that she and her husband, Christian Richard, had a serious argument before he was arrested for domestic violence.

Christine Quinn claims that Christian Richard threw dog poop amid the argument

Christine Quinn, 35, said in court documents obtained by Page Six that Richard, 45, became angry when she expressed dissatisfaction with their marriage and his alleged lack of effort as a partner. She alleged that Richard retaliated by yelling, throwing things, and even urinating on the floor. Quinn also claimed that he threw "dog feces" at her. Richard has not publicly responded to these accusations.

Quinn alleged in her court documents, "I then locked him out, and our son and I spent the night in the master bedroom, I could hear him continuing to shout and yell, and could hear him smashing and breaking things through the house.”

The argument escalated on March 19, leading to Richard's arrest for assault with a deadly weapon, as he allegedly threw a bag of glass that hit their son per US Weekly. Following the arrest, Quinn took their child to the hospital, and Richard was released the next day. However, upon returning home, he was arrested again for violating a restraining order Quinn had obtained. Richard was subsequently released on bond.

Why is Christian Richard seeking a protective order?

While neither Quinn nor Richard has addressed the incidents publicly, according to US Weekly sources suggest that Quinn plans to file for divorce. Richard, on the other hand, is seeking a protective order against Quinn, claiming that she is distorting the truth to gain an advantage in any future custody disputes.

Advertisement

In a temporary restraining order request, Richard alleged that the argument began over their pet dogs urinating on his belongings. He claimed that he only threw a bag of paper towels and rags at the wall, not at Quinn. Richard suggested that Quinn's version of events was aimed at securing a favorable outcome in any potential divorce or custody proceedings.

As of now, the judge has not decided on Richard's request for a protective order. The situation highlights the tumultuous relationship between Quinn and Richard, with legal proceedings likely to follow to resolve their disputes.

Common Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, or NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

ALSO READ: SNL Alum Heidi Gardner Announces Split From Husband Zeb Wells; Reflects On Friendship And Growth Amid Transition