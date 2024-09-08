Selma Blair Reveals Her Two All-Time Favorite Movies, Says She 'Never' Skips Them

Selma Blair is obsessed with two of the classic films of all times. While in conversation with People Magazine, Blair revealed that if Legally Blonde and Cruel Intentions were on the screen, she wouldn’t skip them for the world.

The actress made an appearance in both movies, which were released in 2001 and 1999, respectively. Speaking about the fashion sense back in the late 1990s, the After star shared that Cruel Intentions has been popular for its costumes and the dressing sense of the characters, which had been quite ahead of time.

During her chat with a media portal, Blair opened up about her character, Cecil Caldwell, she portrayed in the 1999 movie. The actress stated, “It makes me so happy though, that it would give any more attention, because that movie is such a good, sexy... I don’t know; talk about wardrobe. I mean, she [costume designer Denise Wingate] did an amazing job with the wardrobe.”

Further revealing about the film, she said, “But it was one of the most gorgeous movies.” Cruel Intentions stars Reese Witherspoon, Sarah Michelle Gellar, and Ryan Phillips, along with Blair.

Further commenting on her film, the Fog actress shared that she will “watch it all the time.” She also clarified, “I mean, I don’t put it on. But if it’s in the background, I will never turn it off. Like, never.”

ALSO READ: Legally Blonde 3: Is The Movie Still Happening? Find Out

Blair also starred in the 2001 film Legally Blonde, which also happens to be one of her best films. Reese Witherspoon also starred in the rom-com alongside the actress. Addressing her 2001 film fondly, Blair stated, “[I] never turn off Legally Blonde, too. I’ll never turn that off.” She continued to say, “Because that’s just really happy... and they have great energy and they’re beautiful... and I was so thrilled.”

Advertisement

The actress stated that she feels glad when the younger generations discover the film and enjoy it over and over again.

“I hope that things come back in style. My mom said, ‘Everything always comes back in style. If they’re fine things, they’ll come back in style, like clothes and actors and fans.”

Both Cruel Intentions and Legally Blonde have been the hit films of their times. The latter was also retained for the second part, starring Witherspoon and Luke Wilson. The movies are available to watch on streaming platforms.

ALSO READ: Did Scandal Star Never Participate In Chemistry Read With Tony Goldwyn? See Here