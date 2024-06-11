Did Scandal Star Never Participate In Chemistry Read With Tony Goldwyn? See Here

Kerry Washington, regarded for her iconic role as Olivia Pope in the hit collection Scandal, shared her admiration for the show's creator, Shonda Rhimes, during a special event hosted with the aid of Chanel and Tribeca's Jane Rosenthal. Washington expressed her enthusiasm for discussing Rhimes, highlighting the iconic bond among them.

With Scandal having captivated audiences from 2012 to 2018, the chemistry between Washington's character and Rhimes' storytelling prowess undoubtedly contributed to the show's success. As Washington's fondness for Rhimes continues to shine, it is evident that their collaboration left a lasting impression on her.

Rhimes' effect extends beyond Scandal to other hit tasks like Netflix's Bridgerton series, known for its fascinating onscreen chemistry among characters. Nicola Coughlan, who portrays Penelope Hetherington, one of the display's liked characters, shared insights into the casting manner. Unlike traditional chemistry assessments, Coughlan revealed that she failed to audition alongside her male counterpart, Luke Newton. Instead, she credited Rhimes' eager eye for expertise for bringing collectively the dynamic solid that has enthralled audiences worldwide.

Kerry Washington and Tony Goldwyn's chemistry shines on and off screen

Washington affirmed Coughlan's remarks, noting that she never had to go through a chemistry read with Tony Goldwyn, emphasizing that their onscreen chemistry was always natural and effortless.

Goldwyn, on the other hand, has been teasing Washington about potentially making a cameo on his latest TV project, Law & Order. He expressed his enthusiasm for the idea during an appearance on PEOPLE in 10 on June 6, jokingly admitting that he's been needling her about it.

In response, Washington expressed her willingness to collaborate with Goldwyn again, humorously stating, "I will go anywhere Tony tells me to go,"

Kerry Washington champions women filmmakers through her lens event

Washington isn't just attending events for the Through Her Lens program, she's getting involved. She's actually on the program's advisory committee and even hosted a panel alongside Patty Jenkins, the famous director, writer, and producer, and Laura Karpman, a super-talented composer who's won five Emmys.

The event was a big deal and had a bunch of A-list guests. Katie Holmes, Selma Blair, and Christy Turlington were there, along with Joey King, Jenny Slate, and Emily Mortimer.

Through Her Lens is all about supporting up-and-coming women and non-binary filmmakers in the US. They provide industry support, help with artistic development, and even funding. They've been doing this for nine years now, and every fall they have a three-day workshop where finalists can work on their short film projects. The winner gets a grant to produce their film, and they also get guidance and support from Tribeca.

Tribeca Film Festival founder honors Robert De Niro with De Niro Con

About 23 years ago, Rosenthal, along with her co-founders Robert De Niro and Craig Hatkoff, came up with the idea of the Tribeca Film Festival. They wanted to do something meaningful in the aftermath of the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. Fast forward to this year, and they're planning something special to honor De Niro's incredible career. Get this: there's going to be a whole convention dedicated to him! It's happening in New York City from June 14 to 16.

Rosenthal is looking forward to it. She says it's going to be amazing when De Niro walks into Spring Studios on the fifth floor, where the convention will be held. They're calling it De Niro Con, and it's going to be a blast! They've got all sorts of cool stuff planned, like special screenings, panels, and exhibits. It's a chance to celebrate the 80-year-old screen legend and everything he's brought to the world of cinema.

And hey, mark your calendars for the 2024 Tribeca Film Festival too! It's happening from June 5 to 16. They're keeping up with their tradition of being a platform for celebrating movies and supporting up-and-coming filmmakers.

