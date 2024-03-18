'She Will Be Missed': Step By Step Cast Remembers Suzanne Somers During 90s Con Reunion; Deets HERE

The cast of Step by Step is reflecting on fond memories they shared with their late co-star Suzanne Somers.

Patrick Duffy, Staci Keanan, Angela Watson, Christine Lakin, Christopher Castile, Jason Marsden, and Shaha Mitchelle of Step by Step reunited at the 90s Con, held at the Connecticut Convention Center in Hartford, Connecticut, on Sunday, for the first time since Somers died of breast cancer in October last year, just a day shy of her 77th birthday.

Taking the opportunity to honor and celebrate their late co-star, here's what the stars of Step by Step said;

“Suzanne gave the most beautiful, thoughtful gifts and she was a person of immense style and glamor in her real life, and I will never forget [that ] and I still have them. One Christmas, she gave me a pair of Prada cashmere tights,” Keanan, who played Dana Foster on the show said. “Okay, so it's Prada. You know, fancy and everything. But beyond that, she was like, ‘These will keep you warm. And even if you have a long skirt, you could just wear these underneath to keep you warm.’ [It was] so sweet. She will be missed.”

Lakin, who played Alicia Lambert in Step by Step added, “Growing up with her and watching her as a woman, as a businesswoman, as someone who was a huge star, who had a bright light, who was so gorgeous, who was also so down to earth, and someone I just really admired. She was someone that made me think as a young female in Hollywood, you can be kind and you can be generous and you can be successful and all of those things don't have to be mutually exclusive.”

“She was so sweet and loving. Her heart was so big, and we miss her,” she concluded.

As for Watson, who played Karen Foster on the cult 90s show, the actress recalled her memories with Somers, saying, “For me, it was being able to do the mother-daughter reunion pageant where we tap dance together and sang. …That was so amazing. Like, the highlight of my career.”

Jason Marsden, Rich Halke from Step by Step, recalled how he once got to “smooch” Somers in a blooper reel. The actor, 49, also claimed that Somers was a “lovely, amazing, human being.”

Step by Step ran between 1991 and 1998 for seven seasons. The series followed the combined Foster-Lambert family navigating life together.

About Suzanne Somers — The actress played Carol Foster Lambert in Step by Step

Somers passed away in October last year, just a day shy of her 77th birthday. She was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2000.

Confirming her passing to People at that time, Suzanne Somers’ publicist, R. Couri Hay, released a statement on behalf of her family. It read, “Suzanne Somers passed away peacefully at home in the early morning hours of October 15th. She survived an aggressive form of breast cancer for over 23 years. Suzanne was surrounded by her loving husband Alan, her son Bruce, and her immediate family.”

The statement continued, “Her family was gathered to celebrate her 77th birthday on October 16th. Instead, they will celebrate her extraordinary life and want to thank her millions of can't and followers who loved her dearly.”

Besides being a remarkable actress, Somers was also an author, having written more than 25 books, including two autobiographies, four diet books, and a book of poetry.

