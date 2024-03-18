Celine Dion Promises Stage Return Amidst Battling Stiff Person Syndrome? Singer Has THIS message for fans

Celine Dion shares her experience of dealing with Stiff Person syndrome, revealing the reason behind her tour cancellation. On Thursday, the singer celebrated International Stiff Person Syndrome Day and created awareness among her fans regarding the disease. On Instagram, Dion shared a picture of herself and her kids with a long caption about her battles with SPS.

Celine has been suffering from Stiff Person Syndrome since 2022. After announcing her diagnosis, Dion is mostly away from the public eye. After canceling her courage tour the musician came out to apologize publicly for the inconvenience.

What Did Celine Dion Write On Her Instagram Regarding SPS?

Celine Dion shared a post on Instagram on Thursday with a lengthy caption that read, “Trying to overcome this autoimmune disorder has been one of the hardest experiences of my life, but I remain determined to one day get back onto the stage and to live as normal of a life as possible. I am deeply grateful for the love and support from my kids, family, team, and all of you!”

On the same lines, she continued, "I want to send my encouragement and support to all those around the world that have been affected by SPS. I want you to know you can do it! We can do it!”

After calling off her tour, the singer also issued an apology, which stated, "I'm so sorry to disappoint all of you once again. I'm working really hard to build back my strength, but touring can be very difficult even when you're 100 percent. It's not fair to you to keep postponing the shows, and even though it breaks my heart, it's best that we cancel everything now until I'm really ready to be back on stage again."

What Is Stiff Person Syndrome?

Stiff Person Syndrome is an autoimmune and neurological disease that attacks the torso and limbs, causing stiffness, as described by Yale University. In a tearful 2022 video, Dion revealed that she had been diagnosed with the illness, which she claimed "affects something like one in a million people." The artist has lost control over her muscles but is fighting hard to get back to her music and amongst the audience.

