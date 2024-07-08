'She's Been Through A Lot': Kesha Hits Back at Those Body Shaming Her; Shares Bikini Photos With Empowering Message

Kesha is letting her body do the talking, and by talking, we mean shutting up the body shamers of 2024. The singer logged in on Instagram on Sunday, July 7, to share sizzling bikini pictures with her 3.3 million followers and shame the body shamers.

“I didn't think in 2024 people still body shamed but. i am so proud of my body. she's been through a lot,” she candidly began. The Blah Blah Blah hitmaker continued, “She’s torn her acl on stage and finished the show. she’s held my f*****g broken heart together.”

To conclude her hard-hitting message, Kesha said she hopes that one day her trollers feel whole enough to not tear other women down. "In the meantime, hate me harder, b****,” the singer noted toward the end of her caption.

Kesha shares striking bikini pictures to shut down haters

The first image that the Die Young singer shared showed her lying on a rocky outdoor surface. Her skimpy two-piece black bikini bared the small tattoos on her arm and a big one on her ribcage.

In the second picture, the star wore a white robe over the swimwear, revealing her tummy and cleavage. It looked like she was posing on a balcony against a sunny backdrop.

Kesha wore a baseball cap and opted for a makeup-free look in the pictures further echoing the sentiment that she is absolutely comfortable in her body.

The singer’s good friend Kyle Richards dropped words of appreciation for her, writing in the comments section, “So beautiful inside and out.”

Kesha's struggle with eating disorders

Kesha has struggled with an eating disorder in the past — she frequently talks about it.

In 2017, she admitted to Rolling Stone that once upon a time she believed she wasn't supposed to eat food and, if ever she did, she felt ashamed of it. Kesha noted during the conversation with the music magazine that she would make up for eating by making herself throw up because she thought she didn't deserve to eat.

She recalled that the sicker she became, the more praise she garnered from people around her for looking better. The people, per her, asked her to keep doing whatever it was that she was doing.

In the same story, Kesha, however, also detailed how she overcame her eating disorder, saying now she makes sure to have three meal breaks.

On the work front, after teasing her new tune for months, Kesha dropped an upbeat anthem called Joyride on July 4. It marks her first single since she parted ways with producer Dr. Luke’s record label Kemosabe Records and RCA in 2023 following a lengthy legal battle.

The singer, for those unversed, accused the music mogul of sexually assaulting and abusing her for years. In May 2023, she released the album Gag Order, which was the final project she was contractually obliged to put out for her former company.

