Kesha's New Song Is Back With A Glimpse Of Her 2000s Persona; See Here

In her first song since resolving her legal battle with Dr. Luke, the pop star revives her 2009 party-girl persona. Joyride, released on Independence Day through Kesha Records, starts with her ditching a dull party to find a good time.

In the lively chorus, Take It Off singer Kesha delivers classic lines reminiscent of her early work, referencing Mean Girls with a line about a joyride. Later in the track, she asserts her role as a dominant figure.

Kesha drops Joyride as first single from upcoming album

Joyride is the first single from Kesha's upcoming sixth album, which she has been hinting at on social media, using the caption, “Freedom, I’ve been waiting for you.”

Kesha left Kemosabe Records in December 2023 after releasing her last required album, Gag Order, in May. Gag Order did not perform well commercially, barely making it onto the Billboard 200, a stark contrast to her successful 2010 debut, Animal, which reached No. 1.

Kesha and Luke's public feud began in October 2014 when she sued him, accusing him of drugging and raping her, leading to her eating disorder. Luke, whose real name is Lukasz Sebastian Gottwald, denied the allegations and countersued Kesha for defamation.

Kesha's abuse claims dismissed; drops LA case

In April 2016, Kesha's abuse claims were dismissed by a New York judge due to the statute of limitations. Following this, she dropped a separate case against Luke in Los Angeles. The legal disputes continued for years until they reached a confidential settlement in June 2023, avoiding a trial.

Advertisement

MTV award winner Kesha expressed that only God knows what happened that night and wished peace for all involved parties. Luke reiterated his innocence, stating he had vigorously fought to clear his name for nearly a decade and was ready to move forward. He extended his best wishes to Kesha. Luke has since collaborated with top artists like Katy Perry and Nicki Minaj and focused more on his career.

ALSO READ: Kesha Gives New Twist To TikTok Lyrics; Changes It To 'F*** P Diddy' In Surprise Coachella 2024 Performance