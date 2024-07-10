Shrek 5 Officially Announced With Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy, And Cameron Diaz Returning For New Adventures In 2026

Shrek 5 is officially in the works, with the franchise's original voice cast—Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy, and Cameron Diaz—all confirmed to return. DreamWorks Animation, the production house behind all six films in the Shrek universe, confirmed the news on Wednesday, July 10, announcing that the upcoming movie will be released on July 1, 2026, just over 25 years after the original film made its debut.

Myers, 61, Diaz, 51, and Murphy, 63, will all be reprising their roles as Shrek, Fiona, and Donkey, with more A-list stars joining them on the adventure. Plot details are yet to be announced.

Eddie Murphy confirmed a new Shrek movie last month

In an interview given to Collider, published Monday, June 24, the Beverly Hills Cop star confirmed that not only a Shrek movie but also a Murphy-led Donkey standalone movie is in the pipeline at Universal. “We started working on [Shrek 5] months ago,” Murphy told the aforementioned outlet. “I recorded the first act, and we'll be finishing it up this year,” he added.

The veteran movie star continued, “Shrek is coming out, and Donkey’s gonna have his movie. We’re gonna do Donkey as well. So we’re gonna do a Shrek, and we’re doing a Donkey [movie].”

Murphy told Entertainment Tonight in 2023 that he'd do a fifth Shrek movie in a heartbeat if asked to reprise his character.

The enduring legacy of the Shrek franchise

The beloved franchise, known for its humor, wit, and endearing tales, quickly became a cultural phenomenon after its 2001 debut. The original Shrek movie captivated audiences worldwide and became an instant fan favorite. The positive reception from the fans was reflected in its box office collection as well, with the movie grossing $487 million worldwide and becoming the first Oscar winner in the Animated Feature category.

Shrek 2, for its part, raked in $928 million in ticket sales, becoming the franchise’s highest-grossing film. Both Shrek One and Two competed for the Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival.

The following Shrek installments, Shrek the Third and Shrek Forever After, also managed to collect $813 million and $752 million worldwide, respectively. The latest in the Shrek franchise, 2022’s Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, released by Universal in theaters, also brought in $485 million.

Shrek (2001) is available for viewing on Netflix now. Meet the jolly green giant via your gadget screens, or visit the real-life swamp park at Universal Studios in Orlando to explore Shrek’s outhouse.

