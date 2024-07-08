Sir Paul McCartney Extends Wishes To Former Bandmate Ringo Starr With Sweet Post on His Birthday

Ringo Starr is celebrating his birthday and Sir Paul McCartney has come forward wishing him. The two legendary musicians have been friends for a long time as well as former bandmates.

Let’s take a look at how one of The Beatles’ lead has come forth with a sweet gesture, as he also talks about someone close to him.

Sir Paul McCartney wishes Ringo Starr on his birthday

The two friends Sir Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr, who share a long-standing friendship have also been former bandmates who together gave the world some classic and groovy tracks. Sir Ringo Starr turned 84 this year, and his friend came up with a sweet social media post.

The legend celebrates his birthday on July 7. Wishing him, Sir Paul McCartney took to his personal Instagram account and shared an old photo of himself along with the legendary musician whose real name is Richard Starkey.

The 82-year-old artist uploaded the post on Sunday, in which both McCartney and Starr were seen laughing together.

While the Let It Be artist took time to wish his old friend, he also wished his late father, whose birthday comes on the same date.

Below the happening picture of the two artists, the social media post read the caption, “Happy birthday to Ringo and to my Dad!”

Advertisement

Further expressing his feelings, Sir Paul also stated, “Hope Sir Richard Starkey has a fabulous day.”

Joining the Don’t Let Me Down artist, Rita Wilson, wife of Tom Hanks and a famous Hollywood actress, also wished Ringo Starr, while offering her wishes to McCartney’s father as well.

Ringo Starr's birthday celebration

Sir Paul McCartney uploaded the birthday post ahead of the “Peace and Love” birthday celebrations of Ringo Starr. The annual party that takes place in Los Angeles will see several celebrities.

This year, Ringo Starr will also welcome Joe Walsh, the former member of another legendary band called Eagles. Along with him, the event will also see famous faces such as comedian and actor Fred Armisen as well as actor Ed Begley Jr.

The event will even see tribute performances by Gabe Witcher, Willie Watson, Ben Harper, Gregg Bissonette, Ben Dickey Steve Dudas, Greg Leisz, and Don Was.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: What Is Paul McCartney’s Net Worth? All About The Beatles Vocalist’s Career Highlights and Wealth