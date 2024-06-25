Who Is Paul McCartney's Wife? Everything To Know About Nancy Shevell

Sir James Paul McCartney is one of the most popular songwriters and musicians who gained worldwide fame with the Beatles, for whom he played bass guitar and shared primary songwriting and lead vocal duties with John Lennon, one of the most gifted composers in the world. While McCartney has one of the most fulfilling and successful careers of all time, he was married three times in his personal and love lives.

The Let It Be singer first became a father in 1969 when he married photographer Linda Eastman and adopted her daughter from a previous marriage, Heather. The couple went on to welcome three more kids: Mary, 54, Stella, 52, and James, 46.

However, she passed away on April 17, 1998. McCartney was greatly affected by his wife's death, later telling the BBC he cried for a year. In 2002, he married Heather Mills, with whom he welcomed his youngest child, Beatrice, 20, in October 2003. Nevertheless, the couple separated when Beatrice was just 3 years old.

He tied the knot with his current wife, Nancy Shevell, in 2011 and now his children are all grown up. Here's everything you need to know about Paul McCartney's wife, Nancy Shevell.

Who is Nancy Shevell?

Nancy Shevell is a famous American businesswoman known for her ample experience in the transportation industry. Born on November 20, 1959, she studied transportation at Arizona State University, where she was the only woman in her graduating class. Shevell served as vice president of her family’s business, New England Motor Freight, and was a former board member of the New York Metropolitan Transportation Authority.

Advertisement

Despite announcing the family firm was bankrupt in 2019 due to mounting debt, she remains an admirable figure in her field. Married to veteran musician Sir Paul McCartney since 2011, Nancy often stands by him at public events and has a warm personality. The couple recently celebrated their tenth wedding anniversary in 2021. As of April 2024, she is 64 years old and has accumulated an estimated net worth of $200 million.

1. How did Paul McCartney and Nancy Shevell first meet?

Paul McCartney has always been the heartthrob for many women in Hollywood, but the musician immediately fell head over heels for Nancy Shevell when they first met. While visiting their respective homes in the Hamptons, Shevell and McCartney crossed paths in the summer of 2007. Despite a 17-year age gap, a source told PEOPLE the two "are clearly well-suited, well-matched."

They bonded over their similar lifestyles. "He doesn't like a big social life, nor does she," said Shevell's second cousin, Barbara Walters. After spending a lot of time together, in early 2011, the duo confirmed their engagement, and eventually the two exchanged vows during a simple, afternoon ceremony at Old Marylebone Town Hall, where they were greeted with cheers upon their arrival in October 2011.

Advertisement

2. Details about Paul McCartney and Nancy Shevell's engagement

The couple's proposal story dates back to 2011, according to PEOPLE In preparation for his proposal to Shevell, McCartney worked with renowned jeweler Neil Lane to design a ring that was "very special, different and rare. The musician selected a 5-carat diamond ring for her.

"It has a beautiful vintage feel to it," said the jeweler. "Very romantic, elegant, and glamorous, but with a bit of cool glitz and rock and roll." Furthermore, Shevell and McCartney dropped the idea of a formal engagement and instead quietly slipped on her ring at the 2011 Met Gala in New York City. She opted to wear it on her right hand to avoid misappropriating the spotlight from Stella, who was co-chairing the event.

After four years of dating, McCartney and Shevell confirmed the engagement and Shevell said that the engagement was a surprise for her.

3. Does Nancy Shevell have a son?

Advertisement

Yes, Nancy Shevell has a son named Arlen from her first marriage to Bruce Blakeman. The pair split in 2007 after 23 years of marriage. He was born in 1992, making him 19 this year. He graduated from Columbia Grammar and Preparatory in 2010 and currently attends Rollins College. He has been seen out and about with Nancy and Paul quite a few times by the paparazzi.

ALSO READ: John Legend’s Wife Chrissy Teigen Says She's 'All For Technology'; Reveals Why It Is A Great Parenting Resource

TIME Women of the Year Gala 2024: Greta Gerwig, Taraji P. Henson, And More Walk Red Carpet