‘Size Of An Apple': Ree Drummond’s Daughter Alex Drummond Shares First Pic Of Baby Bump

The fans of Food Network’s The Pioneer Woman must be aware that Ree Drummond’s daughter Alex Drummond Scott is expecting their first baby soon with her husband Mauricio Scott. A few days after the announcement, Alex shared her baby bump picture for the first time.

The journey for the soon-to-be mother hasn’t been a hunky dory. Alex is the eldest among Drummond, the television personality and famous cookbook author’s five children and she has been sharing regular updates about Alex’s pregnancy through her blog, The Pioneer Woman. Let’s take a glimpse into Alex’s pregnancy and what she has to say about her first baby bump picture.

Alex Drummond shares first picture of her baby bump

Alex took a question-answer session on her Instagram story recently on July 10 where she added a question box and asked her followers and other netizens to ask her anything they wanted. One of the users asked her to show her belly and Alex did not disappoint them.

She shared a mirror selfie where she is wearing a black crop top and cycle shorts and her baby bump is peeping out. “I took this yesterday, my first official ‘bump’ pic lol! This week is the first week I’ve really noticed it,” she wrote along with the picture. “Baby girl is the size of an 🍏”

Though Alex shared her baby bump picture for the first time, she has been constantly updating her followers regarding her pregnancy through Instagram and The Pioneer Woman blog. From revealing the gender of the baby to the symptoms and issues she has been facing during her pregnancy, she has documented it all on her Instagram.

Alex Drummond felt nauseous during her first trimester

Alex described how she had nausea that persisted throughout the day in a series of Instagram videos. She claimed she didn't think she was going to make it through because of how uncomfortable she was. “But here we are,” she said. She found it difficult to do errands and perform little tasks. “I finally feel the will and the power inside to actually accomplish something. Mauricio and I went to the grocery store for literally the first time of pregnancy.”

She said she feels like a “new woman,” since things have changed for the good in the past week. “I feel so much better,” she said. She is currently 15 weeks pregnant and in her second trimester. She continued, “I feel like I've hit a point where I'm living my best second trimester life and officially out of the thick of the nausea.”

In another Instagram post on July 1, Alex and Mauricio revealed the gender of their baby with a little help from their pet dog George. George was given the task of eating a cupcake half and revealing the color and it took him two cupcakes to reveal it was going to be a baby girl. George is going to be a big brother soon.

