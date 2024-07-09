Margot Robbie Is Pregnant; Source Says She And Tom Ackerley ‘Wanted To Start A Family’ For Quite Some Time

Margot Robbie and Tom Ackerley are reportedly happy with the news of her pregnancy being public. The news took over the internet on Sunday, July 7, with several media outlets tapping their sources to confirm the headline.

Now, People Magazine, citing an insider, reports that the movie star and her husband, who also works in showbiz, have “wanted to start a family for quite some time.” The tipster, per the publication, noted that family means a lot to the couple and they “knew early on in their relationship” that they wanted to be parents.

“They’ve been keeping it under wraps for a while but are happy the news is out,” the source added.

Margot Robbie reportedly kept filming like usual until very recently

People, citing a set source, previously reported that Robbie, 34, masterfully kept her pregnancy hidden while she filmed her latest project, A Big Bold Beautiful Journey, her first major acting gig since 2023’s summer hit, Barbie.

The source told the publication that Robbie was super professional and laser-focused while shooting for the project despite having to spend long days working. Margot, per the source, “looked amazing and seemed very happy.”

Margot Robbie stars opposite Colin Farrell in the movie.

Margot Robbie and Tom Ackerley — Their journey

The parents-to-be met in 2013 on the set of Suite Française, a World War II drama. Robbie starred in the film while Ackerley served as an assistant director.

Three years down the line, in December 2016, Robbie and Ackerley tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Robbie’s home country, Australia. The duo never announced their engagement before their wedding.

Before their romance, the pair had known each other professionally for years. They worked as producers at LuckyChap alongside Joseph McNamara and Robbie’s childhood friend, Sophia Kerr. LuckyChap is the production company behind film and television offerings like I, Tonya, Birds of Prey, and Barbie — all of which featured Robbie.

The actress, per People, told Sunday Style in June 2016 that she wants “tons of children” because she herself grew up in a family of four kids. At the time, Robbie noted that once she started a family, her kids would be her first priority. Well, looks like the time has arrived.

It is worth noting that neither Robbie nor Ackerley have officially acknowledged the pregnancy news. Therefore, it isn't yet known when the baby is due.

Media reports, however, suggest that the birth will happen in the later months of 2024.