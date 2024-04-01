Who Are Ree Drummond's Children? All About Her Kids As Star Celebrates Easter With 'Big Meal' For Family

Food Network’s star Ree Drummond shared a beautiful Easter celebration post on Instagram, which included her five children, Alex, Paige, Bryce, Jamar, and Todd. The picture also had their dad, Ladd, Alex’s Husband, Mauricio, and Paige’s boyfriend, David. The best part of the photo was the dogs, who also seemed to have had a great Easter celebration with the family.

Drummond wrote a witty caption, “The dogs are so generous, they made sure to let us know before we accidentally left them out of our family Easter Photo.” The kids spent the holiday on the Drummond ranch in Pawhuska, Oklahoma

All You Need To Know About Ree Drummond’s Children

Ree Drummond’s children are not often seen in the spotlight. But The Pioneer Woman star keeps mentioning about her kids on her website. She has 5 Kids. She gave birth to her first child, Alex, in 1997, followed by Paige, born in 1999, Bryce in 2002, and Todd, born in 2004. In 2018, the Drummond Family welcomed a foster son, Jamar, who became an inextricable part of their “Wacky family,” according to Ree, who wrote The Pioneer Woman in 2020. Here are more details about her five children.

Alex Drummond

Born on AJune 25, 1997, Alex, 26, is the eldest daughter of Ree and Ladd Drummond. She grew up on the family ranch in Pawhuska, Oklahoma, where she was home-schooled. After finishing her high school studies, Alex moved to Texas, where she attended Texas A&M University in 2015. She was a member of the Tri Delta sorority, where she met her now-husband, Mauricio Scott. Both later tied the knot on May 21, 2021.

After graduating in 2019, Alex worked for a Consulting firm in Dallas for a year. During COVID-19, she would help her mom film and remotely work on photoshoots for merchandise and with marketing. She was so good at it that she eventually started working full-time for her mom.

In March 2023, she revealed on her Instagram, “I have a unique and fun relationship with each and every one of my siblings, and even though we’re all very different personality-wise, we all just have so much fun together. She commented, “I feel like I am more myself with my siblings than I am with anyone.” She is closest to her brother Todd.

Paige Drummond

Paige Drummond, 24, was born in Oklahoma on August 31, 1999. She was often seen helping around on the show. When her elder sister went off to attend college in 2015, she took up the responsibility of helping Ree cope during this emotional time.

But when Paige went off to attend the University of Arkansas in 2018, Ree apparently had a harder time coping with it. Ree opened up about it to Cowboys and Indians: “There was an immediate difference in the culture of our house. It was suddenly, very noticeable, a man cave, where ranching and football were (and still are!) the primary focus.”

She was in the Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority. After graduating college, she moved in with her elder sister and her husband and started a new job in Dallas, Texas.

Bryce Drummond

The first boy in the Drummond family, Bryce, 21, was born on September 17, 2002. He grew up in Pawhuska, where he attended Pawhuska High School. He started playing football at school and was also the quarterback for the team. According to Ree, he has a good sense of humor among the Drummonds.

After graduating from high school in December 2020, a semester early, Bryce had offers from Purdue, Texas State, and Tulsa. He chose to attend the University of North Texas. He went off to college in 2021. Following this, Ree posted an Instagram story in which she wrote,” I’ll be OK in 2085.” Bryce would later transfer to Oklahoma State University in April 2023.

Jamar Goff

The fifth child of the Drummond family, Jamar Goff, 21, was born on October 7, 2002. He joined the family in 2018. Ree does not reveal much about Jamar initially, but later, she reveals her bond with him in her book Frontier Follies.

"Fostering a kid was never something Ladd and I pursued or felt called to do, but Jamar's circumstances presented themselves to us in a way we couldn't ignore," she revealed. She further wrote, "Long story short, all six foot five inches of him showed up at our house one afternoon, bag in hand, ready to move in."

Ree revealed that she became close with him after he met with a serious accident involving an ATV. Ree would help out with changing his foot dressings and giving him medicines while her husband would drive him to the doctor's appointments. She revealed that his injury gave them, as a family, the reason for coming together. She also revealed, "Jamar had to learn to trust us."

As an athlete, Jamar gradually returned to Football. In 2021, Jamar went on to pursue college at the University of Central Oklahoma. In February 2023, Ree proudly announced that Jamar would be playing for the University of Central Oklahoma Broncos.

Todd Drummond

The youngest member of the Drummond clan, Todd, 19, was born on June 4, 2004. Like his elder sisters, Todd was homeschooled initially but later joined Pawhuska High School. He is the youngest Drummond, having debuted on his mother’s show at just 7 years old. Like his elder brothers, Todd was also into Football and served as quarterback on the team.

In an emotional Instagram post in 2021, Ree reflected on Todd’s dedication to Football. She wrote, “He got in there and worked…and worked…and worked…and wound up throwing for 3,600+ yards and 50 touchdowns”.

She also mentioned, “I am not sharing that to brag, but instead to illustrate the heart this kid has for Football and the dedication he’s shown every single day (and especially Friday nights) this fall. I couldn’t be prouder of my youngest kid.”

She was featured alongside Todd on the cover of The Pioneer Woman magazine’s fall 2022 issue. She clearly showed how proud she was of Todd’s dedication. In 2023, Todd went off to attend the University of South Dakota.

